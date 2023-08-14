SageView Advisory Group Commences Next Phase of Growth Strategy with Appointment of John Longley as CEO and Randy Long as Chairman

Appointment of Private Wealth Senior Executive to CEO Role Reflects Continued Focus on Driving Expansion in Wealth Management, Reinforcing Industry Leadership in Retirement Plan Advisory Space

As Chairman, Randy Long to Deepen Focus on Strategy Setting and Growth Planning

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SageView Advisory Group ("SageView"), one of the nation's leading independent RIA firms, today announced the commencement of the next phase of its growth vision with the appointment of Randy Long to the role of Chairman of the Board, while naming John Longley CEO. These appointments will be effective September 1, 2023.

Central to SageView's value proposition is the firm's ability to seamlessly connect its platforms, professionals and solutions across its retirement plan advisory business – which advises on more than 2,100 defined contribution, defined benefit and deferred compensation retirement plans, representing approximately 1.7 million participants with $170 billion in assets, and provides wealth management and financial planning services with its comprehensive wealth management business, which oversees $4 billion in client assets. These new appointments are expected to further fuel SageView's ongoing expansion in wealth management, while reinforcing the firm's leadership position in the retirement plan advisory space.

Building on Successful Growth and Expansion

"Since our launch 30 years ago, SageView has been driven by a passion for creating financially secure and fulfilling lives for individuals and households across the country. SageView has grown to be one of the nation's top institutional retirement plan advisory firms, serving 2,000 plan sponsors as the fiduciary partner of choice to navigate the industry's complexities," said Mr. Long.

Randy Long, who founded SageView in 1989, invited Aquiline Capital Partners, a private investment firm based in New York and London that invests across financial services and technology, to partner with SageView in 2020. With Aquiline's support, Mr. Long and his team have exceeded the firm's growth goals under its current three-year plan, successfully expanding via organic growth efforts and acquisition.

Mr. Long continued, "Building on our success to date, we believe this is the perfect moment for us to enhance our leadership team with the addition of John Longley, a widely respected private wealth leader, as our new CEO. I've had the pleasure and privilege of getting to know John over the past few months as part of our selection process, establishing our shared commitment to our firm's vision, value proposition and forward growth plans. By bringing John aboard while transitioning to the role of Chairman of the Board, I will be able to fully focus on strategy setting and growth planning for SageView over the long term, while partnering closely with John to ensure that our future success honors all that we have accomplished until now."

Private Wealth Leader with Proven Success in Driving Scalable Growth

Longley most recently served as President of SVB Private, a division of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. He held that leadership role after being promoted from Head of SVB Private's Private Bank, Wealth and Trust unit. His previous roles include President, Western Region of Boston Private, which he joined in 2019. He co-founded and served as CEO of Dobot, a digital financial advisory platform, which was acquired by Fifth Third Bank. Earlier in his career, he served as the Head of Private Wealth BlackRock/iShares and CEO of Citi Private Bank N.A. at Citigroup.

"This is the ideal time for me to join SageView as CEO and continue the firm's tremendous success experienced under Randy's leadership. I am confident of our ability to accelerate growth as we launch the next phase of our long-term vision," said Longley. "In the course of exploring future opportunities, SageView stood out in three areas that provide the firm with unique advantages."

Mr. Longley continued, "First, SageView's partnership with Aquiline, a significantly well-resourced investment firm that understands our industry and provides a robust capital engine to drive continued investment in our business. Second, SageView's leadership in the retirement plan advisory business underscores our expertise in delivering financial wellness for plan participants. I look forward to working closely with Jon Upham, SageView President and Head of Retirement, to build upon this success. And third, SageView's ability to scale in wealth management by building the bridges to connect the platform, tools, and people across our retirement plan advisory and wealth management businesses."

Building on Organic and M&A-Driven Growth

SageView has acquired nine firms since its partnership with Aquiline Capital Partners was formed in 2020. These acquisitions include MJM401k of Arizona and Southern California, Bloomfield Hills Financial of Michigan, California, Colorado, Massachusetts and Texas, Channel Financial of Minnesota, kPlans Investment Services Inc. of California, Lakeview Wealth Management of Illinois, the advisors and assets of Capital One Investing based in New York, Florida, Tennessee, Maryland, Oklahoma, Virginia and Texas, Summit Financial Consultants of California and the founding team from RBG in California. The firm continues to identify new advisors and opportunities who are a strong cultural growth fit for SageView through acquisitions and recruiting.

About SageView Advisory Group

SageView Advisory Group, LLC is an investment advisor registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission serving retirement plan sponsors and individuals throughout the United States since 1989. SageView advises on 401(k), 403(b), 457, defined benefit and deferred compensation plans, and provides comprehensive wealth management and financial planning services to individuals and families. SageView is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and has more than 30 offices nationwide.

SageView Advisory Group, LLC is a Registered Investment Advisor. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where SageView Advisory Group, LLC and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No advice may be rendered by SageView Advisory Group, LLC unless a client service agreement is in place.

For more information about SageView, visit www.sageviewadvisory.com or call (800) 814-8742.

Contact: Julie Katsnelson

800.814.8742 |[email protected]

