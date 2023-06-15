SageView Advisory Group to Acquire Retirement Plan Consulting Firm with $5.2 Billion in AUA

San Diego-based RBG Founding Team Adds to SageView's Institutional Investment Growth

RBG Team will Continue to Build its $63 Million AUM Wealth Management Practice as Part of SageView

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SageView Advisory Group ("SageView"), one of the nation's leading independent RIA firms, announced it has acquired two of the founders and managing partners of RBG in San Diego, along with their team. The RBG team is an institutional retirement plan consulting group with $5.2 billion in assets under advisement (AUA), which also includes a growing wealth management business, representing $63 million in assets under management (AUM).

Retirement Benefits Group (RBG) Advisors Co-Founders Tony Franchimone and Larry Deatherage will become managing directors at SageView Advisory Group and will be joined by Retirement Plan Consultant Cory McCarthy, Wealth Advisor Winston Ventura and Client Services Associate Rachel Hall.

"We have known Tony and Larry for many years and have great respect for the success they have achieved in working with institutional retirement plans and providing wealth management services," said Randy Long, SageView's CEO. "Their team is a great cultural fit for SageView and contributes to our overall and institutional channel growth strategy."

RBG was founded in 2010 to provide customized retirement plan consulting solutions, executive benefits and retirement management services to U.S. companies. It was recently named No. 13 on Barron's list of Top 50 Institutional Consulting Teams. The firm has been on the list five times since 2015.

Franchimone added, "SageView's centralized support teams in practice management, advisory services, marketing and business development provide the support we need to continue our growth and success serving retirement plan sponsors. We will also be able to evolve our wealth management technology and operations with SageView."

Deatherage added, "We are thrilled to be joining SageView, and to work with individuals whose dedication to excellence matches our own. We are committed to doing what's best for our clients and believe they will benefit most of all from this transaction."

SageView advises on more than 1,900 defined contribution, defined benefit and deferred compensation plans in addition to providing wealth management consulting services. The firm acquired MJM401k of Arizona and Southern California in 2021, Channel Financial of Minnesota and kPlans Investment Services Inc. of California last year — and continues to identify new advisors who are a strong cultural and growth fit for SageView through acquisitions and recruiting.

The RBG acquisition is the ninth overall that SageView has announced since July 2021 and since it established a partnership with Aquiline Capital Partners, a leading financial services and technology-focused private equity firm.

The transaction is expected to close on June 30, 2023.

