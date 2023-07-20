SageView Advisory Group Welcomes Sarah Parker as Retirement Plan Consultant

Sarah to expand SageView's Midwest footprint

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SageView Advisory Group ("SageView"), one of the nation's leading independent RIA firms, announced Sarah Parker has joined as a Retirement Plan Consultant, providing investment oversight and guidance for not-for-profit and for-profit clients.

Parker has more than 15 years of experience working with ERISA and non-ERISA plans, previously leading the oversight of a $10 billion defined contribution practice. She has expertise in ESG implementation, target date funds, vendor selection and oversight, fee benchmarking, managed accounts and financial wellness solutions. In 2022, Parker was awarded the NAPA Top DC Advisor Team recognition.

"We are thrilled to have Sarah join the SageView team given her depth of experience as a fiduciary with public, private, and defined benefit retirement plans," said Jon Upham, SageView's President and Head of Institutional Retirement. "We know she will help our clients navigate the industry's complexities, so their plan participants have peace of mind."

Parker's experience also includes investment consulting and OCIO for endowments, foundations and healthcare organizations. She has worked as a senior consultant for Clearstead and an institutional investment analyst for Charles Schwab. She earned her bachelor's in finance from Cleveland State University and her MBA from Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western Reserve University.

SageView advises on more than 1,900 defined contribution, defined benefit and deferred compensation retirement plans and provides wealth management and financial planning services.

About SageView Advisory Group

SageView Advisory Group, LLC is an investment advisor registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission serving retirement plan sponsors and individuals throughout the United States since 1989. SageView advises on 401(k), 403(b), 457, defined benefit and deferred compensation plans, and provides comprehensive wealth management and financial planning services to individuals and families. SageView is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and has more than 30 offices nationwide.

SageView Advisory Group, LLC is a Registered Investment Advisor. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where SageView Advisory Group, LLC and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No advice may be rendered by SageView Advisory Group, LLC unless a client service agreement is in place.

For more information about SageView, visit www.sageviewadvisory.com or call (800) 814-8742.

