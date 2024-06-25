SageView Collaborates with Transamerica to Launch Integrity Pooled Solutions

New Solution Offers Retirement Plan Exchange and Choice PEP Options for Plan Sponsors

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SageView Advisory Group ("SageView"), one of the nation's leading independent RIA firms, has collaborated with Transamerica to launch Integrity Pooled Solutions, which offers both a 401(k) Retirement Plan Exchange® as well as a Choice Pooled Employer Plan® (PEP).

SageView will serve as the 3(38) investment manager and financial advisor for plans joining the Exchange or the PEP, while Transamerica Retirement Solutions will serve as the recordkeeper. Transamerica Fiduciary Services is the Pooled Plan Provider (PPP), and TAG Resources is the 3(16) plan administrator, offloading more than 90 percent of administrative tasks for participating plan sponsors.

The Retirement Plan Exchange® is ideal for plans with under 100 employees who want to offer a cost-effective 401(k) plan with leading service providers while reducing costs, complexity and fiduciary liability. Meanwhile, the Choice PEP® can be a solution for plans of any size looking to benefit from the streamlined services offered by SageView, Transamerica and TAG Resources.

Plan sponsors that join either the Exchange or the PEP will also gain access to PersonalSAGE, SageView's comprehensive financial education and engagement platform offering personalized one-on-one financial guidance and education for employees.

"SageView is excited to expand our solutions for employers who may not have the expertise or time in-house to oversee a retirement program and still want a retirement plan that doesn't compromise service or quality," said Jon Upham, President and Head of Institutional Retirement at SageView. "Transamerica is a leading provider of retirement and investment solutions and shares our vision to help make workplace retirement programs more accessible and attractive to employers of all sizes."

"Joining forces with SageView demonstrates our joint commitment to expanding access to retirement plans," said Darren Zino, Transamerica's senior managing director for retirement. "Our objective is to ensure every American worker has the opportunity live their best life and retire with dignity and retirement security. This new offering is a significant step towards achieving that goal."

Integrity Pooled Solutions launches on July 1, 2024.

About SageView Advisory Group

SageView Advisory Group, LLC ("SageView") is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission serving retirement plan sponsors and individuals throughout the United States since 1989. SageView services include consulting and investment management for plan sponsors of 401(k), 403(b), 457, defined benefit and deferred compensation plans, and comprehensive wealth management and financial planning services for individuals and families. SageView is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and has more than 30 offices nationwide.

SageView makes recommendations based on the specific needs and circumstances of each client. Clients should consider their own investment objectives and not rely on any single article, marketing piece, fact sheet, graph, or similar material to make investment decisions. The information contained herein is intended for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. SageView does not provide legal, tax or accounting advice. Clients should obtain their own independent advisors for such services. SageView advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where SageView Advisory Group, LLC and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

For more information about SageView, visit www.sageviewadvisory.com or call (800) 814-8742.

About Transamerica

With a history that dates back more than 100 years, Transamerica is a leading provider of life insurance, retirement, and investment solutions, serving millions of customers throughout the United States. Transamerica's dedicated professionals focus on helping people live their best lives through saving, investing, and protecting their loved ones. Transamerica is dedicated to building America's leading middle market life insurance and retirement company, with unique access to the large and growing middle market consumer via World Financial Group and US retirement record-keeping. Transamerica provides a broad range of quality individual life insurance policies, workplace supplemental insurance benefits, workplace retirement plans, individual retirement accounts, and investment products including mutual funds, annuities, stable value solutions, as well as investment management services.

In 2023, Transamerica fulfilled its promises to customers, paying more than $47 billion in insurance, retirement, and annuity claims and benefits, including return of annuity premiums paid by the customer. Transamerica's head office is in Baltimore, Maryland, with other major operations in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Denver, Colorado. Transamerica is part of the Aegon group of companies. Each Aegon company is solely responsible for its own financial conditions and contractual obligations. Headquartered in the Netherlands, Aegon is an international financial services holding company.

For more information, visit www.transamerica.com.

Contact: Julie Toscano

800.814.8742 | [email protected]

SOURCE SageView Advisory Group