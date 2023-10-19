SageView Enhances Wealth Management Leadership Team To Support Growth

Fast-Growing RIA Brings Aboard NextGen Leadership to Support Strategic Growth

of its Wealth Management Services

SageView Names Natasha Pfeiffer Chief Legal Officer

as part of Executive Leadership Team Expansion

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SageView Advisory Group ("SageView"), one of the nation's leading independent RIA firms, today announced it hired next-generation leaders Matt Cosgriff as Senior Vice President, Head of Wealth Management Advisory Services, and Sophie Benander as Vice President of Wealth Management Client Experience.

These hires support the strategic expansion of SageView's wealth management practice. Reporting to Chief Operating Officer Jorge Bernal, who joined SageView in 2022, Cosgriff and Benander provide the firm with a solid next-generation foundation to further expand upon its leadership position in institutional retirement and wealth management.

"Matt and Sophie deliver an excellent balance of experience and drive," said John Longley, CEO. "I am confident that their talent and leadership will have a significant impact on helping achieve our business goals."

Cosgriff joins SageView from BerganKDV, where he served as Director of Wealth Management, responsible for growing and managing the wealth management division, and also was a senior wealth and retirement plan advisor. Under his leadership, client assets grew from $1 billion to $2.5 billion, and the firm earned industry recognition as a top RIA to work for three consecutive years. He received a bachelor's degree in economics and finance from St. Olaf College, and he holds the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ (CFP®) designation.

"Joining SageView allows me to marry my experience within the retirement and wealth management segments to support the firm's focus on becoming a leading provider of advisory services at the intersection of wealth management and retirement planning," Cosgriff said. "With the support of John and the entire executive team, I'm thrilled to work with this exemplary group of wealth management professionals delivering results for our clients."

Before joining SageView, Benander served as the Assistant Director of Wealth Management at Adviser Investments. During her 15 years in the industry, she has developed extensive experience in mutual funds custody and strategic planning for wealth management services. She has a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Central Florida, an MBA from Quinnipiac University and holds the Chartered Retirement Plans Specialist℠ (CRPS®) designation and the Series 65 license.

"Throughout my career, I have focused on bringing the right people and solutions together to drive business growth and client success," said Benander, who also leads the firm's Centralized Advisory Services team. "SageView's vision for its comprehensive wealth management business is clearly articulated and well supported from the very top, and there is a firm-wide focus on delivering an exceptional client experience that not only shapes financial futures but also fosters trust and collaboration."

Industry Expert Appointed Chief Legal Officer

The firm also announced it has appointed Natasha Pfeiffer as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, where she oversees the legal and compliance departments and supports the strategic initiatives of both the institutional and private wealth management lines of business. Pfeiffer works across the organization alongside human resources, operations, finance, marketing and communications.

Longley said, "I have found that a strategic thinker in a legal executive role is absolutely critical to the success of a growth-minded firm. Natasha brings a range of legal and business experience to this position, and I look forward to working closely with her and leveraging her expertise as a key adviser for years to come."

Prior to joining SageView in 2023, Pfeiffer served as Vice President and Senior Legal Director at Goldman Sachs, supporting the high-net-worth wealth management business. Previously, she served as Assistant General Counsel at United Capital Financial Advisers and practiced employment and franchise law at Taco Bell Corp., a subsidiary of Yum Brands, Inc. Pfeiffer began her legal career at Latham & Watkins, LLP in Los Angeles, where she represented both private and public companies in a wide range of complex civil litigation. She graduated from UCLA summa cum laude and received her law degree from UCLA School of Law, where she was a Moot Court Honors recipient.

"SageView is an exceptional firm in a unique position to take full advantage of one of the largest retiring populations in history," she said. "I am excited to support the expansion of our private wealth business and look forward to supporting John and the board of directors' vision for this firm."

About SageView Advisory Group

SageView Advisory Group, LLC ("SageView") is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission serving retirement plan sponsors and individuals throughout the United States since 1989. SageView services include consulting and investment management for plan sponsors of 401(k), 403(b), 457, defined benefit and deferred compensation plans, and comprehensive wealth management and financial planning services for individuals and families. SageView is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and has more than 30 offices nationwide.

SageView makes recommendations based on the specific needs and circumstances of each client. Clients should consider their own investment objectives and not rely on any single article, marketing piece, fact sheet, graph, or similar material to make investment decisions. The information contained herein is intended for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. SageView does not provide legal, tax or accounting advice. Clients should obtain their own independent advisors for such services. SageView advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where SageView Advisory Group, LLC and its representatives are properly licensed or exempt from licensure. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

For more information about SageView, visit www.sageviewadvisory.com or call (800) 814-8742.

Contact: Julie Katsnelson

800.814.8742 | [email protected]

SOURCE SageView Advisory Group