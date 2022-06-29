SageView Expands Pacific Northwest Presence with Seattle Office Led By Managing Director Jon Chambers

New Location Affirms Five-Year Growth Strategy

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SageView Advisory Group ("SageView"), one of the nation's leading independent RIA firms, today announced the expansion of its Pacific Northwest presence with a new office in Seattle as the firm continues accelerating its strategic growth objective of providing comprehensive retirement planning and wealth management solutions for institutions and individuals across the country.

The Seattle office will be led by SageView Managing Director Jon Chambers and SageView Senior Retirement Consultant Tina Alexander Chambers who have recently relocated from Northern California. Tina and Jon will continue to service their many Bay-area and national clients from their new location, while expanding SageView's presence in the Seattle market. The Seattle office complements another SageView Pacific Northwest office in Portland, Oregon, and will initially focus on institutional retirement advisory services.

Randy Long, SageView's Founder and CEO, said, "We experienced incredible opportunities with our Portland office and wanted to establish a stronger presence in the fast-growing Pacific Northwest. We know SageView will be successful with Jon and Tina leading our Seattle retirement practice, in one of the nation's most vibrant cities."

In early June, Chambers was listed by RIA Intel as an Advisor of the Year Finalist in its inaugural RIA Intel Awards.

SageView, which has a partnership with leading financial services and technology-focused private equity firm Aquiline Capital Partners, is a longstanding leader in serving retirement plan sponsors across the country, with over $170 billion in retirement plan assets.

The firm recently added several prominent senior industry leaders to its executive ranks and closed on key acquisitions as part of its aggressive growth strategy that focuses on bringing to life a vision that bridges retirement and wealth management.

Chambers said, "My team and I are excited to strengthen our presence in the Pacific Northwest while continuing to serve all of our valued client relationships. While our focus will initially be on retirement plan consulting, I know our office will expand our expertise to provide a broad range of services in the greater Seattle area."

About SageView Advisory Group

SageView Advisory Group is an SEC-Registered Investment Advisory firm (RIA) serving retirement plan sponsors and individuals throughout the United States since 1989. SageView advises on 401(k), 403(b), 457, defined benefit and deferred compensation plans, and provides comprehensive wealth management services to individuals and families. SageView is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and has more than 30 offices nationwide advising on over $170B of retirement assets (AUA) and $4 billion of advisory assets under management (AUM).

For more information about SageView, visit www.sageviewadvisory.com or call (800) 814-8742.

