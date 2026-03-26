Sagewind Capital Announces Sale of Aechelon Technology to Shield AI

NEW YORK, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sagewind Capital, a defense and government technology-focused private equity firm, today announced a definitive agreement to sell its portfolio company, Aechelon Technology ("Aechelon"), to Shield AI. The transaction is expected to close following customary regulatory approvals.

Aechelon is a leading provider of cutting-edge technology for simulation and geo-specific databases, supporting both manned and unmanned systems across all major Department of War service branches. The company's software enables hyper-realistic, physics-based synthetic environments to train both warfighters and autonomous systems. Aechelon is the simulation technology provider for the Pentagon's Joint Simulation Environment (JSE), which is used by the U.S. military to test and validate next-generation autonomous systems and combat aircraft.

Shield AI is a defense technology company building state-of-the-art autonomy software and aircraft. Its focus on autonomy and AI-driven systems makes it a natural partner to integrate Aechelon's high-fidelity simulation capabilities into next-generation defense platforms. The transaction reflects continued momentum in the defense technology market, where scalable digital solutions and high-fidelity data environments are central to modern defense architectures and long-term modernization efforts.

Since its investment in Aechelon, Sagewind has worked alongside Aechelon's leadership team to bolster organizational infrastructure and invest in R&D to further technological capabilities for expansion into new markets. With the support of Sagewind, Aechelon also completed a highly strategic acquisition that broadened the company's platform within advanced radar simulation capabilities.

"We partnered with Aechelon based on the depth of its technical capability, the strength of its leadership team, and its marquee position on some of the most sought-after and strategic national defense programs in the simulation, training, and autonomy markets," said Raj Kanodia, Co-Founder and President of Sagewind Capital. "Over the last three decades, the company has built incredible capabilities in simulation and data that have direct applications to the emerging autonomous pilot and real-time virtual intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) markets. Sagewind couldn't be prouder to have supported management's vision of investing in new markets and the growth we were able to achieve together as partners."

"Over the past several years, our team has steadily expanded our platform to address the growing complexity of mission requirements and to expand into emerging market niches," said Ignacio (Nacho) Sanz-Pastor, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Aechelon. "Sagewind understood our vision and worked closely with our leadership team, bringing strategic perspective and operational and financial support as we strengthened our infrastructure and capabilities. Joining Shield AI enables us to accelerate the deployment of our AI-enabled solutions at scale across critical defense programs."

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to Aechelon. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP served as legal advisor to Sagewind and Aechelon, and Morrison & Foerster LLP advised Aechelon on government contracting matters.

About Sagewind Capital

Founded in 2015, Sagewind is a defense and government technology-focused private equity firm with offices in both New York City and Washington DC. Sagewind partners with exceptional management teams to build the next generation of defense and government technology leaders that further key National Security initiatives. Sagewind invests in companies whose offerings protect our warfighters and strengthen the communities they serve. For more information, please visit www.sagewindcapital.com.

About Aechelon Technology

Aechelon is a global leader in simulation and training systems, specializing in geo-specific flight simulators and physics-based sensor AI training. Aechelon's cutting-edge Synthetic Reality (SR) platform replicates real-world environments with unmatched realism, enabling both humans and machines to operate effectively in complex, detail-rich environments. This technology allows pilots to train for complex, high-stakes situations in immersive, ultra-realistic virtual settings.

Developed for the most demanding training, simulation, and analysis missions, Aechelon's Synthetic Reality has been the trusted tactical simulation choice of militaries throughout the free world for decades and is now bridging the gap between human and autonomous pilot training. Aechelon Technology is a Sagewind Capital platform company – please visit www.aechelon.ai for more information.

SOURCE Sagewind Capital