SageX Inc. Awarded Silver Prize by The International E-Learning Association in the Mobile Learning Category

BARRINGTON, R.I., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SageX Inc., an AI-enabled e-coaching and performance support application, announces that the company has been awarded the prestigious 2024 Silver Award from the International E-Learning Association (IELA) in the Mobile Learning category. The 2024 award winners were announced at an awards ceremony at The Learning Ideas Conference on June 14, 2024. This accolade recognizes SageX's innovative approach to online learning, meeting the highest standards of educational soundness, user experience, and overall significance.

SageX's innovative approach to mobile coaching and at-the-ready performance support aligns with the preferences and behaviors of modern workers (Gen Y & Gen Z) who will soon make up nearly 60% of the workforce. SageX's AI-enabled mobile platform offers concise, impactful video content, interactive simulations, and personalized learning paths, ensuring professionals are equipped with the necessary skills to thrive at work.

"We are deeply honored to receive the Silver Award in the Mobile Learning category from the International E-Learning Association," said Heide Abelli, CEO at SageX Inc. "This recognition highlights the power of SageX as a transformative mobile platform, dedicated to equipping professionals with coaching in the essential soft skills they need to excel in today's dynamic work environment." She went on to say that "Our mission at SageX has always been clear - to help every employee reach their fullest potential. We believe that by providing an innovative, state-of-the-art mobile solution designed to empower learners to immediately address workplace challenges, we're giving employees the convenient, personalized support they need to excel in their careers."

About SageX Inc.

SageX Inc. is an educational technology company specialized in building mobile applications for employee enablement and performance enhancement. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology, including AI, along with a mobile-first intuitive user interface, SageX is committed to helping companies of all sizes elevate their employee engagement and productivity.

Key Features of the SageX Mobile Platform:

On-Demand Learning: SageX provides instant access to a wealth of concise, high-impact video content, helping professionals master communication, conflict resolution, and other essential soft skills. User-Centric Design: The app's sleek, user-friendly interface ensures a seamless learning experience, with tailored video recommendations that align with individual learning paths and career goals. Interactive Simulations: SageX's state-of-the-art simulation suite offers over 50 AI-powered role-plays, allowing users to practice and refine their skills in realistic scenarios, complete with personalized feedback. Mobile Accessibility: Designed for on-the-go learning, SageX ensures that users can enhance their skills anytime, anywhere, whether they are at their desks or on the move. Continuous Growth: By providing ongoing, personalized learning opportunities, SageX empowers professionals to stay ahead of workplace challenges and continuously grow in their careers.

About The International E-Learning Association

The International E-Learning Association is dedicated to advancing the knowledge and practice of e-learning across various sectors, including schools, universities, and workplaces. The annual International E-Learning Awards celebrate excellence in e-learning, acknowledging the best work in online learning and development.

