Sagicor brings final expense life insurance to SagicorNow

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Sagicor® Life Insurance Company (Sagicor) integrates Peace Assured Final Expense Whole Life Insurance with its direct-to-consumer product portfolio, available on SagicorNow.com. Now, Boomers, Gen Xers and Millennials will have a one-stop online resource to shop, quote and purchase Sagicor life insurance products with the convenience of:

A free quote in seconds

No medical exams 1 or lab work

or lab work Great online resources, including an interactive insurance calculator, videos and a comprehensive learning center

SagicorNow: A smarter way to buy life insurance (CNW Group/Sagicor Life Insurance Company)

Meeting the needs of today's consumer

Sagicor recognizes that every individual and family situation is unique, which is why the focus has always been to produce innovative solutions to meet various individual needs. "More and more American consumers — from all generations — want to shop for and purchase life insurance products online," said Bart Catmull, President and COO of Sagicor. "When we introduced SagicorNow to the market, three years ago, we envisioned it to be a living platform that would continue to grow and develop to meet the needs of middle America. Integrating Peace Assured (a product for consumers, ages 50+ that we introduced in 2019) to our SagicorNow platform is just one step of this continual development."

A data-driven facelift for SagicorNow

By analyzing consumer trends such as personal values, hobbies and brand affinity, the new SagicorNow website is easy to understand, educational, nurturing and demonstrates Sagicor's vision and values. It was developed to provide customers the confidence of knowing they can:

Protect their loved ones quickly and securely through a simple online quote and application process

Compare product offerings through a plethora of educational resources, without confusion

Feel confident that they're making a difference 2

Be assured that their policy benefits will be there whenever they are needed

"Based on extensive consumer research collected by Sagicor, we refreshed the SagicorNow website to incorporate elements that align with our customers as well as our Company," said Katie Owens, AVP Corporate Communications. "During this process, we learned the values that were most important to our customers, which then drove our creative approaches. With these latest content and design enhancements, we feel confident the new site will provide our customers greater ease of navigation in a truly enriched web environment."

To learn more about Sagicor, visit Sagicor.com.

About Sagicor Life Insurance Company

Sagicor Life Insurance Company (Sagicor) is a full-service life insurance company that helps clients make wise financial decisions today to ensure they're protected tomorrow. Sagicor is licensed in 45 states and the District of Columbia and is rated "A-" (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company (4th best out of 16 possible ratings), affirmed as of September 11, 2020.

Sagicor is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sagicor Financial Company Limited (SFCL).3 Founded in 1840, SFCL is one of the oldest insurance groups in the Americas, with operations in 21 countries mainly in the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean. Sagicor is committed to offering customers world-class service with integrity and value.

1 The issuance of the policy may depend upon the answers to the health questions in the application.

2 For every policy purchased, Sagicor will make a financial donation to a charity from a list of four options. Not available in all states.

3 Sagicor Financial Company Limited is a separate entity and is not responsible for the insurer's financial condition or contractual obligations.

Insurance and annuities issued by Sagicor Life Insurance Company. Home office: Scottsdale, AZ. Products may have limitations and restrictions including surrender charges and market value adjustments and are not available in all states. Guarantees are based on the claims-paying ability of Sagicor. Sagicor does not provide tax or estate planning advice. Consult tax advisor(s).

Policy Forms: ICC191018, ICC191019, ICC191020, ICC096033

NSNP-20243

Media Contact

Sagicor Life Insurance Company

Katie Owens, AVP Corporate Communications

813-287-1602, ext. 6205

[email protected]

SOURCE Sagicor Life Insurance Company