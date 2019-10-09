Sagicor Life Insurance Company Announces Launch of Peace Assured

"Having a serious conversation with family about your end of life plans is one of the last things that you want to do," said Bart Catmull, President and Chief Operating Officer. "But, the reality is that the average cost of a funeral is $8,000 to $10,000, and many families would have a tough time recovering from unexpected funeral expenses. Now they don't have to, with Peace Assured."

Designed to fit consumer needs for flexibility and affordable, immediate protection

Peace Assured offers consumers a way to protect their families with a simple, online experience.

Coverage in Minutes:

Get a personalized quote.



Select the policy premium, apply online, and get a decision in minutes.



After the first month's premium is paid, coverage starts immediately (no waiting period 3 ).

No Medical Exam 3 Required: Answer a few simple health questions online.





Quick Death Benefit Payout: Benefits are typically paid out within a few days after the required documents have been received.





Guaranteed Rate and Coverage for the Life of the Policy: As long as scheduled payments are made, the coverage and rate are locked for the life of the policy.4

Sagicor recognizes that every family is unique and has focused on creating product solutions to meet various individual needs. According to Mr. Catmull, "In a world that can be chaotic, Sagicor has provided stability and comfort for over 65 years by offering products designed to protect the ones you love most."

To learn more about Peace Assured, visit PeaceAssured.com.

About Sagicor Life Insurance Company

Sagicor Life Insurance Company is a full-service life insurance company that helps clients make wise financial decisions today to ensure they're protected tomorrow. Sagicor is licensed in 45 states and the District of Columbia and is rated "A-" (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company (4th best out of 16 possible ratings).

Sagicor is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sagicor Financial Corporation Limited (SFCL).5 Founded in 1840, SFCL is one of the oldest insurance groups in the Americas, with operations in 22 countries mainly in the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean. Sagicor is committed to offering customers world-class service with integrity and value.

To learn more about Sagicor, visit Sagicor.com.

1, 3 Issuance of the policy may depend on upon the answers to the health questions in the application. Peace Assured is not Guaranteed-Issue.

2, 4 Premium rate and coverage are guaranteed as long as the scheduled payments are made.

5 Sagicor Financial Corporation Limited is a separate entity and is not responsible for the insurer's financial condition or contractual obligations.

Product issued by Sagicor Life Insurance Company, Scottsdale, AZ and offered by My Life Covered Agency, LLC, Chesterfield, MO. Product has limitations and restrictions including surrender charges. This product is not available in all states, and state variations may apply.

Policy forms: ICC191018, ICC191019 and ICC191020

