Sagicor Life Insurance Company Appoints Eric Sandberg as President

Appointment strengthens strategic leadership as the company advances its next phase of U.S. growth.

TAMPA, Fla., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sagicor Life Insurance Company announced today that Eric Sandberg has joined the company as President. Mr. Sandberg will work closely with the company's leadership team to maintain alignment on strategic priorities and support disciplined execution as the business scales.

"We are excited to welcome Eric to the Sagicor team. This appointment is an important step as we continue to build out our American leadership team to successfully execute on our U.S. strategy. Eric's background and expertise will be invaluable in driving our next phase of growth," said Andre Mousseau, President and Chief Executive Officer, Sagicor Financial Company Ltd.

Mr. Sandberg brings a rare combination of leadership experience across risk, actuarial, pricing, asset-liability management (ALM), and finance, along with annuities expertise, and a commercial mindset which will enable him to drive disciplined scalable growth in today's dynamic environment. Most recently, he served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Risk Officer at National Life Group, a leading life insurance and annuity provider operating in 50 states with over $66 billion(1) of total assets, where he led financial oversight and enterprise risk management. He has also worked closely with rating agencies and regulators and has experience supporting product innovation.

"I am excited to join Sagicor Life Insurance Company at a time of strong opportunity in the U.S. market. My focus is to strengthen execution, expand competitive solutions, and ensure Sagicor delivers consistently growing value to our distributions partners and the clients they serve." said Mr. Sandberg.

About Sagicor Life Insurance Company

Sagicor Life Insurance Company (Sagicor) is a full-service life insurance company, licensed in 45 states plus the District of Columbia. Sagicor is focused on helping clients achieve their retirement goals by providing fixed annuity products with guarantees, accumulation and living benefits. Sagicor Life Insurance Company is rated "A-" (Excellent) by AM Best Company (4th best out of 16 possible ratings), affirmed as of April 9, 2025. Rating and guarantees based on the claims-paying ability of Sagicor Life Insurance Company.

About Sagicor Financial Company Ltd.

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSX: SFC) is a leading financial services provider with over 185 years of history in the Caribbean, over 90 years of history in Canada, and over 70 years of history in the United States. Sagicor offers a wide range of products and services, including life, health, and general insurance, banking, pensions, annuities, investment management, and real estate. Sagicor's registered office is located at Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton, HM 11, Bermuda, with its principal office located at Cecil F De Caires Building, Wildey, St. Michael, Barbados. Additional information about Sagicor can be obtained by visiting www.sagicor.com.

Media Contact

Laura Morrison

Chief Marketing Officer, Sagicor Life Insurance Company

[email protected]

SOURCE Sagicor Life Insurance Company