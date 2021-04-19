Sagicor wins prestigious interactive marketing awards

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Sagicor® Life Insurance Company (Sagicor) receives five awards for its 2020 entries in the AVA DIGITAL AWARDS and HORIZON INTERACTIVE AWARDS competitions, which recognize excellence in digital creativity, branding, strategy, web design and creative media.

"We are extremely proud of our entire team. These award-winning efforts reflect our commitment to providing consumers an enriched, user-friendly, interactive experience and our partners with the web-based resources they need to succeed," said Bart Catmull, President and Chief Operating Officer. "We will continue to push the envelope to deliver innovative solutions for our D2C and B2B markets."

"We enhanced our direct-to-consumer site, SagicorNow.com .1 We also created a producer portal with customizable direct marketing and social media campaigns, and conversation starters to help agents drive business," stated Michael Stricker, Chief Administrative Officer. "While all of these initiatives were well advanced prior to the pandemic, they became even more significant and timely as social-distancing became the norm and consumers have begun to gravitate toward a more streamlined way to purchase life insurance."

AVA DIGITAL AWARDS

GOLD WINNER for Web-Based Production │ Web Element │ Landing Page – "Prospecting Tools"

for Web-Based Production │ Web Element │ Landing Page – "Prospecting Tools" PLATINUM WINNER for Digital Marketing │ Content Marketing │ White Paper – "Make sure your plan for retirement covers all the bases ― Covering chronic illness care"

for Digital Marketing │ Content Marketing │ White Paper – "Make sure your plan for retirement covers all the bases ― Covering chronic illness care" PLATINUM WINNER for Web-Based Production Creativity (Web Design) │ Website Redesign – "SagicorNow ― A smarter way to buy life insurance"

for Web-Based Production Creativity (Web Design) │ Website Redesign – "SagicorNow ― A smarter way to buy life insurance" PLATINUM WINNER for Web-Based Production │ Website │ Redesign – "SagicorNow ― A smarter way to buy life insurance"

HORIZON INTERACTIVE AWARDS

BRONZE WINNER for Websites │ Bank/Finance – "SagicorNow ― A smarter way to buy life insurance"

"It truly took teamwork, involving ongoing cross-departmental collaboration, to develop these award-winning initiatives," said Katie Owens, AVP Corporate Communications. "We look forward to continuing to expand the capabilities for our family, friends and neighbors to protect themselves how they want and when they want to get that coverage."

About Sagicor Life Insurance Company

Sagicor Life Insurance Company (Sagicor) is a full-service life insurance company that helps clients make wise financial decisions today to ensure they're protected tomorrow. Sagicor is licensed in 45 states and the District of Columbia and is rated "A-" (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company (4th best out of 16 possible ratings), affirmed as of September 11, 2020.

Sagicor is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (SFCL).2 Founded in 1840, SFCL is one of the oldest insurance groups in the Americas, with operations in 21 countries mainly in the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean. Sagicor is committed to offering customers world-class service with integrity and value. To learn more about Sagicor, visit Sagicor.com .

1SagicorNow is the marketing name of the online sales portal of Sagicor Life Insurance Company.

2Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. is a separate entity and is not responsible for the insurer's financial condition or contractual obligations.

AWD-PR211

SOURCE Sagicor Life Insurance Company