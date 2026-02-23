Sagient Names Industry Veteran Pete Alliegro Chief Investment Officer

Latest leadership team hire signals continued expansion of independent wealth management firm

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sagient, an independent advisory firm shaping tomorrow's wealth with wisdom and innovation, today announced the appointment of Pete Alliegro, CFA as Chief Investment Officer. In the newly created role, he will help the firm attract and retain high-quality financial advisors and clients by refining, documenting and implementing a more formal approach to Sagient's investment process, philosophy, offerings and analysis. As CIO, Alliegro will report directly to Paul Karlitz, Chief Executive Officer.

"Pete's more than two decades of experience in investment strategy and portfolio management will be invaluable to Sagient as we continue to enhance our wealth management and financial planning offering," said Karlitz. "His deep knowledge of investment solutions, strong relationship management background and unique business development perspective will help augment Sagient's long-standing insurance and risk management expertise to allow our advisors to serve the growing needs of their sophisticated clients as we continue to build an even stronger full-service advisory firm."

In his role as CIO, Alliegro will strengthen the firm's investment, risk management, and financial planning capabilities to support client objectives and promote sustainable growth for Sagient. He will be responsible for building and maintaining a robust wealth management infrastructure with diverse investment options to meet the unique needs of clients at each stage of their financial journeys. Alliegro will also create a comprehensive review framework for the firm's high-net-worth clients. As a subject-matter expert and advocate for Sagient's broad-based wealth management offerings, he will play a key role in the firm's strategic advisor recruiting efforts.

A seasoned financial services executive and Chartered Financial Analyst, Alliegro has over 25 years of distinguished experience in wealth management, portfolio management, and institutional investing. Most recently, he served as Director of Business Development at SteelPeak Wealth, and before that was Senior Vice President for West Coast RIAs & Family Offices at Crew Enterprises. Alliegro has held senior portfolio management and business development roles at Morgan Stanley, U.S. Trust, Research Affiliates, Nuveen Asset Management and Wilshire Associates, where he played a key role in supporting investment programs for high-net-worth clients, family offices and institutional investors.

"Sagient is committed to creating customized investment solutions that balance the need for growth, protection and risk management, and I'm excited to join this team at such a pivotal time," said Alliegro. "The firm has terrific momentum and is building a full wealth management ecosystem to reflect today's evolving industry and the changing and often complex needs of clients. I look forward to leveraging my background to help our advisors better support the needs of clients."

About Sagient

Sagient is a full-service independent wealth management firm based in El Segundo, California. With over 100 years of history, it was rebranded in October 2023 when Paul Karlitz became CEO. The firm has 85 financial advisors who manage approximately $2 billion in client assets. While it maintains the flexibility and culture of a boutique, Sagient is affiliated with MassMutual. The firm leverages its relationship with MassMutual for scale, back- and middle-office support, innovative technology and efficient operations.

