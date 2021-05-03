Sagimet Biosciences Appoints Life Sciences Industry Veteran Elizabeth Grammer to Board of Directors

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sagimet Biosciences, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing a portfolio of internally-discovered, selective fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors, announced today the appointment of Elizabeth Grammer, Esq., to its board of directors. Ms. Grammer brings to her role as director over 25 years of experience advising privately held and publicly traded life sciences companies at all stages of development.

George Kemble, Ph.D., Sagimet's chief executive officer, said, "Elizabeth is a strategic and innovative thinker with a passion for developing, articulating and leading the execution of corporate strategy and will be a great addition to our board. We look forward to leveraging her extensive experience to help Sagimet grow our business."

Currently, Ms. Grammer is the chief legal and administrative officer of Ardelyx, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on enhancing the way people with cardiorenal diseases are treated by developing first-in-class medicines. In her role, Ms. Grammer oversees legal, intellectual property, government affairs and policy, and compliance. She also has significant experience in business and corporate development, and human resources.

"I am excited to join Sagimet's board of directors. I believe the company's pipeline has the potential to impact positively patients with unmet medical needs, and I look forward to contributing to the advancement of Sagimet's programs," stated Ms. Grammer.

Prior to joining Ardelyx full time in 2012, Ms. Grammer served as outside counsel for four years for numerous life sciences companies at varying stages of research, development and commercialization, including Ardelyx. Additionally, she served as general counsel for both Trine Pharmaceuticals and GelTex Pharmaceuticals, where she played a key role in the acquisition of GelTex by Genzyme Corporation.

Ms. Grammer received her undergraduate degree from Boston University and her JD from Stanford University Law School. She is a member of the State Bar in California and Massachusetts and has served as a member of the board of directors of the California Life Sciences Association since August 2018.

About Sagimet

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a portfolio of internally-discovered, selective FASN inhibitors for the treatment of several therapeutic areas of high unmet medical need including liver disease and specific cancers targeting dysfunctional metabolic pathways. The company has unique expertise in FASN biology and has created a pipeline of proprietary FASN inhibitors.www.sagimet.com.

