Sagimet Biosciences Names Dr. Eduardo Bruno Martins as Chief Medical Officer

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sagimet Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing a portfolio of internally-discovered, selective fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors, announced today the appointment of Eduardo Bruno Martins, MD, DPhil, as the company's chief medical officer. With more than 20 years of experience as a widely known leader in the US and global biopharmaceutical industry, Dr. Martins has worked in various therapeutic areas, including hepatology, vaccines, allergy and immunology, orphan diseases, and oncology, from translational research to Phase 4 clinical studies.

George Kemble, PhD, Sagimet's chief executive officer, said, "We are extremely fortunate to have Eduardo join our team. With his extensive experience and expertise as a hepatologist, we know he will help us advance our fight against NASH through our novel, proprietary FASN inhibitor, TVB-2640, as well as support the advancement of other programs in our pipeline. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Dr. Bill McCulloch for his service to the company over the past nine years as he retires and transitions into his new role at Sagimet."

Dr. Martins possesses a broad multicultural and academic background in clinical development and medical affairs. His previous experience includes leadership of large-scale multinational clinical trials as well as building and leading multifunctional global teams in large pharmaceutical and small biotechnology companies. In addition, he has deep expertise in developing new drugs and in working with regulatory agencies in many countries.

"I am delighted with the opportunity to join Sagimet to help advance the company's FASN inhibitor technology and the TVB-2640 program in NASH, which is on the cusp of a planned Phase 2b trial," said Dr. Martins. "It's an exciting time to be a part of the company."

Most recently at AbbVie, Dr. Martins was vice president of clinical development and led the clinical development of cenicriviroc for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and a collaboration with Verily (an Alphabet company) on artificial intelligence and virtual staining applied to liver biopsy. Prior to joining AbbVie, Dr. Martins served as vice president of clinical development at Allergan. Previously, he was a member of the executive leadership team as senior vice president of liver and infectious disease drug development at Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on development of therapies for the treatment of chronic hepatitis D and orphan diseases. Prior to that, he held leadership positions at Gilead Sciences; Genentech; Dynavax Technologies; Intermune; SciClone Pharmaceuticals; University Hospital, Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; and the Organisation Mondiale d'Endoscopie Digestive. He holds a doctorate (DPhil) degree from the University of Oxford in the UK and an MD from Federal University of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil.

About Sagimet

Sagimet is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a portfolio of internally-discovered, selective fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of several diseases that result from the overproduction of the fatty acid palmitate. Based on its clinical and preclinical data, Sagimet believes that its wholly-owned pipeline of oral FASN inhibitors has the potential to offer effective treatments for indications in several therapeutic areas of high unmet medical need including liver diseases and cancers. TVB-2640, an oral, once-daily pill, is Sagimet's lead drug candidate that was selected from more than 1,200 compounds in its library of FASN inhibitors and has been studied in over 260 subjects, including healthy volunteers and patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) or cancer. For more information, please visit www.sagimet.com.

