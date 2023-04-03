Saginaw Nonprofit to Host Peace Symposium June 9

The Mridha International Institute of Peace & Happiness to highlight peace in the family, workplace, and community at Saginaw Valley State University event

SAGINAW, Mich., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mridha International Institute of Peace & Happiness (MIIPH) is hosting the First Annual Mridha International Peace Symposium on Friday, June 9, at Saginaw Valley State University. The event will bring together community leaders from academia, business, and local government to emphasize the positive connections to peace and nonviolence that exist within society.

Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore is among the speakers scheduled to join MIIPH Founder Dr. Debashish Mridha for the inaugural event, which will be preceded by a private reception at the Montague Inn Bed & Breakfast on Thursday, June 8.

Mridha International Peace Symposium Schedule – Friday, June 9

8:00 – 8:55am Continental Breakfast 9:00 – 10:15am Panel Discussion pt. 1 – Peace in the Family, Peace in the Workplace with Panelists Herb Herd (Westlund Guidance Clinic) and Wendy Groll (Dale Carnegie Institute) 10:15 – 10:30am Break 10:30 – 11:45am Panel Discussion pt. 2 – Peace in the Community, Peace Within with Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore and MIIPH Founder Dr. Debasish Mridha 11:45am – 12:30pm Lunch 12:30 – 1:00pm Community Peace Awards

"Our goal with the Symposium is to educate, inspire, and promote peaceful solutions that translate into peoples' daily lives," says Dr. Mridha. "I started the Institute because there will always be a need to make more peace in the world."

In spring 2023, the organization is launching free peace education content that can be accessed on its website at www.miiph.org. In addition to the Annual Peace Symposium, MIIPH also hosts a yearly Saginaw Peace Walk on September 21, recognized as the International Day of Peace.

To register for the Mridha International Peace Symposium happening Friday, June 9, at Saginaw Valley State University, visit symposium.miiph.org.

About MIIPH: Founded in 2021, the Mridha International Institute of Peace & Happiness (MIIPH) is a 501(c)(3) company and an organization of the Mridha Foundation. Based in Saginaw, Mich., the Institute is dedicated to promoting peace, happiness, and harmony through education, advocacy, and community involvement. For more information, visit http://miiph.org.

