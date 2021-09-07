Saginaw Nonprofit to Host Peace Walk on September 21

SAGINAW, Mich., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mridha International Institute of Peace & Happiness will celebrate its launch on International Peace Day with a Peace Walk down Washington Avenue on Tuesday, September 21 at 5:00 p.m. The public is invited to participate in the walk, which will begin at The Montague Inn, 1581 S. Washington St., and proceed to the new YMCA facility, 1915 Fordney St., in Saginaw.

The Mridha International Institute of Peace & Happiness (MIIPH), which is organizing the event, will also announce its inaugural advisory board at a 5:00 p.m. reception to kick off the event. Winners of the organization's Peace Pals for Kids Art & Writing Competition will be invited guests of honor at the event.

MIIPH is a subsidiary of the Mridha Foundation, a nonprofit created by Dr. Debasish Mridha and Mrs. Chinu Mridha in 2001 to support educational institutions and philanthropies in Saginaw and beyond. In addition to leading his neurology practice and the Foundation, Dr. Mridha has published five books of his writings. His quotes are widely circulated through social media and various online sites.

The Institute a visible promoter of world peace and inner peace within the community through events and contests, the Institute is planning to offer free educational courses on peace, happiness, and conflict resolution through its online platform, which will launch in January 2022. Courses will feature video and audio contributions from local, national, and international figures in academia, wellness, and the arts. The Institute will also host an annual Peace and Happiness Conference in Fall 2022, with a date and location to be announced in early 2022.

"We want to involve the local community as well as the international community in our purpose of promoting peace in all our interactions," says Dr. Mridha. "I started the Institute because there will always be a need to make more peace in the world."

About MIIPH: Founded in 2021, the Mridha International Institute of Peace & Happiness (MIIPH) is a 501(c)(3) company and a subsidiary of the Mridha Foundation. Based in Saginaw, Mich., the Institute is dedicated to promoting peace, happiness, and harmony through education, advocacy, and conscious consideration for others. For more information, visit http://www.miiph.org.

SOURCE Mridha International Institute of Peace & Happiness

