Saginaw Peace Walk to Celebrate International Peace Day on September 21

Mridha International Institute of Peace & Happiness (MIIPH) invites public to participate in third year of event focused on peace and nonviolence

SAGINAW, Mich., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The public is invited to participate in the Third Annual Saginaw Peace Walk on Thursday, September 21, International Peace Day. The event, which will include a Peace Expo highlighting mid-Michigan-based non-profit organizations' connections to peace, takes place at the historic Montague Inn Bed & Breakfast, 1581 S. Washington Ave.

Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore is among the distinguished guests scheduled to appear. Mayor Moore will issue a proclamation recognizing MIIPH's efforts to promote peace in the community through its peace walk event, annual peace symposium, and the development of its online peace education platform. Food trucks, live music, and local nonprofit activities and information will be featured.

The Peace Walk is co-sponsored by Wildfire Credit Union.

Event Schedule

4:00pm - Peace Expo will feature participating organizations:

CAN Council

Castle Museum of Saginaw County History

Child & Family Services of Saginaw

East Side Soup Kitchen

Great Lakes Bay Pride Association

Heart of the City Development Center

Major Chords for Minors

Mexican American Council

Positive Results Downtown Saginaw

READ Association of Saginaw

Saginaw Children's Zoo

Saginaw Choral Society

Saginaw Valley Rotary Club

Saginaw YMCA

The Underground Railroad, Inc.

United Way of Saginaw County

Youth for Understanding

5:00pm – Welcome address from MIIPH Founder Dr. Debasish Mridha, Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore, other distinguished guests

5:30pm – Saginaw Peace Walk leaves from The Montague Inn, following Washington Avenue to Fordney Street, passing the Saginaw YMCA, and returning to the Montague via Washington Avenue by 6:15pm.

6:30pm – Afterglow socializing with music

"Peace is the most valuable resource that we can share," says MIIPH Founder Dr. Debasish Mridha. "Our goal is to bring the community together to celebrate places where peace can be found."

About MIIPH: Founded in 2021, the Mridha International Institute of Peace & Happiness (MIIPH) is a 501(c)(3) company and a subsidiary of the Mridha Foundation. Based in Saginaw, Mich., the Institute is dedicated to promoting peace, happiness, and harmony through peace education and its annual peace symposium. For more information, visit http://miiph.org.

SOURCE Mridha International Institute of Peace & Happiness