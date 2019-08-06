Saglo Acquires Gateway Station Shopping Center

KISSIMMEE, Fla., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An affiliate of Saglo Development ("Saglo") acquired Gateway Station Shopping Center on July 18th, 2019. The 86,558 square foot retail center sits on the corner of E. Osceola Parkway and Michigan Avenue, adjacent to both Walmart Supercenter and the new Tupperware SunRail Train Station. The tremendous growth in the immediate area, including a new Orlando Health Facility as well as new housing, as well as the proximity to the Florida's Turnpike were the primary reasons why Saglo pursued this acquisition. This marks the 20th property in its 1.7 million square foot portfolio.

Miami-based Saglo first entered the Central Florida market late 2018 with the acquisition of Goldenrod Marketplace, 15 miles to the Northeast. Saglo plans to continue adding commercial properties to its portfolio throughout Florida and the Southeast.

For inquiries, please contact Kristina Remington, Director of Acquisitions, at kr@saglo.com.

SOURCE Saglo Development

