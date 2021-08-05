Sagoon to Close Reg A+ Mini-IPO Offering August 31

WASHINGTON, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Social e-commerce company, Sagoon, announces the coming closure of its Reg A+(Mini-IPO) offering as of August 31, 2021. Interested investors can complete online documents until midnight Eastern Time, August 31.

Sagoon is offering Class C common stock at $30 per share with a minimum investment of $900. By late July, more than 4,500 people who share Sagoon's vision had invested in the company globally.

"We have recently engaged Exemplar Consulting, LLC to provide strategic guidance on funding, business, revenue, and future growth," says Founder Govinda Giri. "As per the agreement, we are closing our current Reg A+ Mini IPO; moving forward they will be the sole strategic partner of Sagoon, providing support for all necessary capital injection to enable business growth. We thank all of our investors, users, and well-wishers for the support we received from Sagoon's inception."

At Sagoon, users share their stories from text, photos, and videos, and earn smart coins to shop on the platform. More than 1.7 billion smart coins have already been earned by users, with 533 million smart coins used for shopping and gifting to friends and family.

So far, the company has developed and launched: Sagoon Story, News Headlines, Mood Chat, and Social Smart Card. It will shortly release "Shop" and "Voice Story" features.

Reg A+ (Mini-IPO) offerings allow the non-accredited public to invest in and own a company's stock. Sagoon is currently offering this opportunity and accepting investments from most countries globally and it will be available until August 31, 2021.

The investment page can be accessed through the website www.sagoon.com/invest.

Please note that investing in early-stage companies carries high levels of risk; it is important that potential investors read the offering circular carefully before investing.

About Sagoon

Sagoon is an early-stage social e-commerce platform that allows users to earn smart coins while socializing and shopping with a partner's store. The word "Sagoon" is derived from the Sanskrit word "Shakuna," which means "an auspicious moment" or "good luck."

