Sagora Senior Living Expands Portfolio with the Addition of Wilshire Senior Living in Burleson, Texas

BURLESON, Texas, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sagora Senior Living is proud to announce the addition of Wilshire Senior Living in Burleson, Texas, to its impressive and growing portfolio of senior living communities across the nation. With this addition, Sagora Senior Living now owns and operates 95 communities in 10 states, continuing its mission of providing exceptional care and a resident-first experience.

Wilshire Senior Living offers a full continuum of care, including Cottages, Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care, designed to support every stage of senior living. Residents enjoy the freedom to live safely and comfortably in their own private studios, apartments, or single-level cottages—all within a beautiful, welcoming environment.

In addition to comfortable accommodations, residents benefit from a variety of personal services such as housekeeping, chef-prepared meals, maintenance, and laundry services, ensuring a stress-free lifestyle. The community also offers exceptional amenities, including a fully stocked fishing pond, whirlpool tub, full-service beauty salon and barber, and spacious outdoor patios and courtyards perfect for socializing or relaxing.

At Sagora Senior Living, we live by a resident-first philosophy, and we are thrilled to bring our compassionate care, engaging lifestyle programs, and dedicated team to the residents of Wilshire Senior Living. Our goal is to create a community where every resident feels at home, valued, and supported.

For residents in Memory Care, Sagora offers its signature Pathways Memory Care Program, a specialized approach tailored to each resident's needs and designed to provide comfort, dignity, and engagement every day. Meanwhile, all residents can enjoy Sagora's renowned Dining with G.R.A.C.E. programming, an acronym for Great food, Respect, Atmosphere, Chef-prepared, and Every meal—offering a restaurant-style dining experience that nourishes both body and soul.

Life at Wilshire Senior Living is vibrant and fulfilling, with a full calendar of outings, events, and activities that promote connection, creativity, and joy. From community celebrations to local excursions, every day is an opportunity to live life to the fullest.

For more information about Wilshire Senior Living in Burleson, TX, please visit WilshireSeniorLiving.com or call 817.252.4007. Sagora Senior Living looks forward to serving the Burleson community and welcoming new residents to their beautiful new home at Wilshire Senior Living.

