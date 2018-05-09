Saguna and GridRaster Partner to Bring High-quality VR/AR Experiences to Mobile Devices by Leveraging Multi-access Edge Computing

Virtual reality and augmented reality (VR/AR) applications can improve productivity, reduce cost and increase revenues in aerospace, automotive, industrial design and retail. However, high quality VR/AR experience require heavy computing resources and immediate response times. Requirements, which current cloud-computing and network infrastructure are unable to effectively deliver.

To address this market-need and accelerate adoption of VR/AR applications for enterprises, GridRaster and Saguna have teamed up to create a joint solution. This solution features GridRaster VR/AR software platform operating on Saguna Open-RAN multi-access edge computing solution.

GridRaster provides the underlying compute and network stack to power high-end VR/AR experiences on mobile platforms by leveraging the edge cloud. The solution provides high-performance graphics at ultra-low latency, while improving the overall performance by 10x.

Saguna's Multi-access Edge Cloud Computing (MEC)solution, Saguna Open-RAN, creates cloud-computing 'cloudlets' at the access network; close to end users and connected devices. It enables communication service providers (CSPs) to transform their networks into powerful cloud computing infrastructures, where new Edge Applications can be easily developed and deployed.

"Current compute and network infrastructure is ill-equipped to handle the next generation of VR/AR applications," said Rishi Ranjan, founder & CEO of GridRaster. "At GridRaster, we are re-imagining the compute and network stack at multiple layers - device, network and edge cloud, to deliver truly immersive VR/AR experiences."

"VR/AR present innovative opportunities for enterprises, retailers & manufacturers. That's why, at Saguna, we are excited to collaborate with VR/AR market innovator in bringing mobile-edge-computing based solutions for this growing market space," said Lior Fite, Saguna's CEO. "Our advanced MEC solution, Saguna Open-RAN, offers an open, standard-based platform for mobile operators seeking to advance their Edge Cloud initiative."

About Gridraster

GridRaster Inc., is a technology start-up working on enabling high-end virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) experiences on mobile devices. GridRaster's software intelligently harnesses the compute power of the mobile device and the cloud to provide high-quality VR/AR experiences. GridRaster Inc. is based out of Silicon Valley, California, and its founding team has rich an experience in driving innovation in mobile, network infrastructure and cloud, having worked at Qualcomm, Broadcom and Texas Instruments. For more information, visit http://www.gridraster.com.

About Saguna

Saguna Networks, a leader and pioneer of Multi-access Edge Cloud Computing, transforms communication networks into powerful Edge Cloud computing platforms that minimize latency, boost performance, and reduce costs by operating as close as possible to end users and connected IoT devices. Compliant with ETSI MEC standard, Saguna's Open-RAN enables communication service providers and application developers to develop and deploy innovative, revenue generating Edge Applications and Services for Internet of Things, virtual and augmented reality, connected cars, content delivery, enterprise applications and more. For more information, contact us at info@saguna.net, follow us on Twitter @sagunanet, or visit our Web site at http://www.saguna.net.

