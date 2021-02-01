Saguna Earns the 2020 Frost & Sullivan Technology Innovation Leadership Award for Its Advanced Edge Computing Platform

YOKNEAM, Israel, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Saguna Networks Ltd (Saguna), a leader and pioneer of multi-access edge computing (MEC) for 4G and 5G mobile networks, announced today that it is awarded the Frost & Sullivan 2020 Europe Technology Innovation Leadership Award in edge cloud computing industry. The recognition highlights Saguna's leadership in bringing to market the most innovative MEC solutions that enable mobile operators to deploy quickly and effectively new revenue-generating services in Industry 4.0; 5G network analytics; mobile network; GW for third-party clouds, such as AWS Wavelength; AR/VR applications; gaming and smart cities.

According to Frost & Sullivan's research, Saguna, with its Edge Cloud platform, has set itself apart from competitors - providing edge cloud computing solutions that enable customers to gain actionable insights and real-time visibility into network conditions while simultaneously equipping them with tools to ensure high security and functionality that are unmatched by competitors.

"Saguna's in-depth knowledge of the edge cloud computing industry meets and exceeds customer expectations," commented Mike Valenti, Senior Research Consultant, Frost & Sullivan. By offering clients game-changing solutions that provide unparalleled security, functionality, and reliability, Saguna is well-poised to increase its market share in the edge cloud computing industry.

Frost & Sullivan recognizes companies for its Best Practices Awards for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. For the Technology Innovation Leadership Award, Frost & Sullivan analysts independently evaluate new product attributes and customer impact through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

"At Saguna, we are proud to receive the Frost & Sullivan Technology Innovation Leadership Award. It is a testament to Saguna's continues leadership and R&D efforts in Edge Cloud Computing market space," said Ido Gur, Saguna's CEO. "We are dedicated to helping mobile network operators and private network owners to monetize, optimize, and accelerate their mobile networks with a distributed cloud-computing infrastructure deployed on the edge of mobile networks."

About Saguna

Saguna, the Edge Cloud Computing pioneer, helps communication companies monetize, optimize & accelerate their networks. Our any-access Edge-Cloud solutions transform networks into powerful cloud computing infrastructures for game changing applications including augmented and virtual reality, gaming, IoT, edge analytics, 8K video, connected cars, autonomous drones and more. Visit www.saguna.net to learn more about Saguna's latest advancements.

For Inquiries

[email protected]

SOURCE Saguna

Related Links

https://www.saguna.net/

