Saguna selected by Hewlett Packard Enterprise for delivery of Edge Incubation Lab to Globe Telecom

YOKNEAM, Israel, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Saguna Networks is proud to announce that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) selected its Multi-Access Edge Computing platform based on Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors to be deployed at the Globe Edge Incubation Lab as part of Globe preparation for its 5G network rollout.

Built to support 4G and 5G networks, Saguna Edge Cloud platform provides Ultra Reliable Low Latency Communications that open the door for new value-added edge services such as AI-powered video analytics, industrial automation, cloud gaming, and virtual reality (VR) retail services which will be trialed at the Globe Edge Incubation Lab.

"We are proud to be selected by HPE as part of the Edge Incubation Lab," said Ido Gur, Saguna CEO. "We are looking forward to working with the Globe developer's community and to start deploying exciting new services to Globe customers," he concluded.

HPE-integrated MEC solution built on industry-standard carrier-grade infrastructure and Intel technologies can easily be deployed at 5G edge sites, local offices, and on customer premises, bringing computing services closer to the customer. As well as drastically improving data and computing services, this initiative will also encourage innovation that will contribute to the Philippines' growing digital economy and allow businesses to create new revenue streams with faster connectivity.

"We are happy to work with Saguna Networks on this important initiative for edge adoption," said Khai Peng Loh, Vice-President and Managing Director Growth and Emerging Markets and Head of Asia Pacific Solution Sales for HPE. "HPE has been at the forefront of network innovation for many years and we are delighted to partner with Saguna Networks in delivering the latest 5G and MEC technologies for Asia Pacific Operators."

"We are very pleased to partner with Saguna and Hewlett Packard Enterprise to create compelling deployable MEC solutions for our customers" said Santhosh Viswanathan, Vice President-Sales, Marketing & Communications Group, and Managing Director – APJ Territory at Intel. "Saguna's partnership in the Intel® Network Builders program will help us deliver solution blueprints based on Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors to accelerate qualification and shorten time to deployment for MEC solutions in the field.

