SAHARA Las Vegas celebrates 2021 with fabulous deals and exciting new openings.

Happy New Year! Say a happy so-long to 2020 and ring in the New Year in style at SAHARA Las Vegas. Starting today through January 31, 2021 SAHARA Las Vegas is offering New Year's revelers premium hotel experiences with the 21 All Out Sale. The sale is offering best available rates for all stays through December 31, 2021 with daily resort credits, a free room upgrade with complimentary late check-out in addition to a flexible 24-hour cancellation. Start planning at SAHARALasVegas.com/hello2021 . Whether you're booking your New Year's Eve experience or prepping for a big date next year, nothing is off limits in 2021.

Palindrome Pandemonium

Feeling lucky? 2021 may just be your year. You don't have to be a math whiz to have fun with numbers. SAHARA Las Vegas kicks off Palindrome Pandemonium celebrating all dates in the calendar year that read the same both backward and forward, starting with Palindrome Week beginning January 21, 2021 (1/21/21). Infinity Rewards members will earn 21x points on slot play on January 21, 2021 and on the 21st day of each month in 2021. See Infinity Rewards for more details.

Recover Your Youth at AMINA Spa

Seeking that youthful glow, or simply want to feel your best before a night on the town? Throughout 2021, AMINA Spa will offer the "21 Again: Youthful Restoration" package which includes 21% off spa services and a complimentary split of LaMarca Prosecco for guests 21+. The "21 Again: Youthful Restoration" offer is valid for treatments of 50 minutes or more.

Rock the CASBAR

Every birthday celebration deserves the right start. Grab a group of your besties and rock the CASBAR Lounge where, with proof of ID, all birthday celebrants will receive a free 2021 Birthday Shot throughout 2021. Groups celebrating a golden 21 birthday will receive a free round of 2021 Shots for their entire group (maximum 8 guests) before 7 p.m. and a specialty signature cocktail for the birthday boy or girl. The specialty 2021 Birthday Shot at CASBAR Lounge includes Whipped Vodka and Chocolate Liqueur rimmed with icing and sprinkles. CASBAR's 2021 Cocktail features a delectable Prosecco float of Cedilla Acai Liquor with a dash of lemon juice served in a champagne flute. Cheers!

Go All In on the Casino Floor

Twenty-one isn't just all about youth and birthdays – it's also one of the most popular numbers on the casino floor. Whether you're chasing lucky triple 7s on your favorite reel machine or seeking that perfect hand of blackjack, SAHARA's Infinity Rewards members are guaranteed to have more fun with perks and rewards exclusive to the resort. Plus, Infinity Rewards members celebrating a birthday falling on the 21st of the month will receive a free gift when visiting the rewards center as will new members who sign-up when they turn 21 in 2021.

New in 2021

If these special "21 in Vegas" promotions weren't enough, SAHARA Las Vegas continues to up the ante in 2021 with the addition of exciting new shows and amenities.

Coming this Spring, Channing Tatum's MAGIC MIKE LIVE Las Vegas will make its long-awaited return to a new home at SAHARA. MAGIC MIKE LIVE Las Vegas will take over a two-story space on the resort's second floor that will be solely dedicated to the show and its guests – making it the perfect start or end to any girl's night celebration. Tickets are now on-sale for performances starting March 26, 2021 at MagicMikeLasVegas.com.

And, the party is sure to continue into the summer months as SAHARA moves forward with the resort's $150 million transformation. SAHARA Las Vegas will unveil its latest entertainment centerpiece in Summer 2021 – the main resort pool. The location is sure to serve as Las Vegas' hottest destination to cool off with both daylife and nightlife offerings in the completely reimagined space.

Not to be out done, the hits continue to come when SAHARA Las Vegas' award-winning culinary program introduces its latest dining concepts later in the year. Philadelphia's favorite Sports Bar and Crab House, Chickie's and Pete's, will open its first West Coast location at SAHARA Las Vegas, while renowned Chef Guoming "Sam" Xin will launch the highly anticipated Noodle Den featuring his popular hand-pulled noodles and dumplings. Additional new dining offerings to open in 2021 also include a new Italian concept that will be revealed later next year.

Safety First

No one ever wants the fun to stop, which is why since welcoming the return of guests earlier this year, SAHARA Las Vegas has followed a comprehensive outline of health and safety protocols under the resort's SAHARA Cares program. Under this program, a number of contactless solutions were developed to assist with social distancing measures. Guests are encouraged to reserve cabanas, daybeds and even live table games for their party so that they can curate their own unique boutique experience. The resort collaborated with health experts to establish practices that minimize risk for guests and team members. Additional information on the SAHARA Cares program may be found here.

21 In Vegas

For all of the latest "21 in Vegas" fun and promotions, or to book your reservation now, visit 2021inVegas.com or SAHARALasVegas.com.

About SAHARA Las Vegas

SAHARA Las Vegas is an all-encompassing resort and casino with 1,615 guest rooms and suites in three distinctive towers – including the AAA® Four Diamond Alexandria Tower, more than 85,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, two rooftop pools and a collection of acclaimed restaurants, bars and entertainment venues. The inviting casino occupies 60,000 square feet and features approximately 600 of the latest slot and video poker machines, 50 classic table games, Infinity – a premium gaming lounge, The Poker Room at SAHARA Las Vegas and a sports book operated by global gaming leader, William Hill. An impressive selection of culinary and cocktail offerings include Bazaar Meat by José Andrés™, named "Best Restaurant in Nevada" by Business Insider; CASBAR Lounge; Bella Bistro; Uno Más; Northside Café & Chinese Kitchen; Prendi; The Tangier; and more. Additionally, SAHARA Las Vegas is home to MAGIC MIKE LIVE Las Vegas presented by Channing Tatum. For more information about SAHARA Las Vegas, please visit saharalasvegas.com and stay connected on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

SOURCE SAHARA Las Vegas

Related Links

http://saharalasvegas.com

