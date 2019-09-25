SAHARA Las Vegas launches series of digital shorts depicting the remaking of an icon

The For the Love of Vegas sweepstakes begins at 9 a.m. PST on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 and runs through 11:59 p.m. PST Oct. 23, 2019. Each week, guests can learn more about SAHARA Las Vegas through a series of video storytelling and fun trivia questions. After watching the videos, followers can earn sweepstakes entries by answering the corresponding trivia questions correctly. Extra entries can be earned by sharing the videos. Winners will be selected randomly each week, earning exclusive SAHARA goodies and suite getaways including a two-night stay in the newly transformed hotel, VIP tickets including a bottle of champagne at the all-new production BLANC de BLANC, $150 services credit at Amina Spa and $150 to experience dining at the resort's award-winning culinary outlets.

The grand prize winner, who will be announced Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, will receive one three-night New Year's Eve getaway for two to ring in 2020 in premium accommodations. The luxury escape includes a bottle of champagne and in-room amenities upon arrival, $300 toward an unforgettable dining experience, $200 services credit at Amina Spa, up to $500 in casino play and tickets to the ultimate New Year's Eve celebration at SAHARA Las Vegas.

The sweepstakes series kicks off Wednesday, Sept. 25 with Chapter 1: For the Love of Vegas: ICONIC running through Sunday, Sept. 29. The winner will be announced Wednesday, Oct. 2. ICONIC takes viewers through the heart and soul of the new SAHARA, giving viewers a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the team rebuilding an icon, following them on their journey to create an authentic, timeless and sophisticated Las Vegas resort experience.

Chapter 2: For the Love of Vegas: UNEXPECTED, will be released Wednesday, Oct. 2. The second entry period runs through Sunday, Oct. 6 and the winner will be announced on Wednesday, Oct. 9. UNEXPECTED showcases how the owner of SAHARA Las Vegas remains committed to a vision to deliver unique and memorable experiences and personalized service that makes every guest feel special.

On Wednesday, Oct. 9, Chapter 3: For the Love of Vegas: SOUL will be released with an entry period running through Sunday, Oct. 13. The winner will be announced Wednesday, Oct. 16. SOUL dives into everything Las Vegas was built on – a personalized experience created by passionate owners and features Sahara visionary Alex Meruelo.

The final chapter, Chapter 4: For the Love of Vegas: INTIMATE, will be released on Wednesday, Oct. 16. The entry period for INTIMATE runs through Sunday, Oct. 20 and the winner will be announced Wednesday, Oct. 23. At the center of the newly reimagined resort is the personalized experience, INTIMATE peeks behind-the-curtain to showcase the team – from the General Manager Paul Hobson to Bazaar Meat's founder José Andrés to the frontline team members – that create one-of-a-kind, unexpected guest experiences.

The For the Love of Vegas Grand Prize Giveaway winner will be announced on Monday, Oct. 28. To enter the sweepstakes, follow SAHARA Las Vegas on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. To view the For the Love of Vegas series, visit SAHARA Las Vegas on YouTube or head to ForTheLoveOfVegas.com.

For a complete list of sweepstakes rules, more information on SAHARA Las Vegas or to book your stay, visit saharalasvegas.com.

About SAHARA Las Vegas

SAHARA Las Vegas is an all-encompassing resort and casino with 1,615 guest rooms and suites in three distinctive towers – including the AAA® Four Diamond Alexandria Tower, more than 95,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, three resort pools including two rooftop pools and a collection of acclaimed restaurants, bars and entertainment venues. The inviting casino occupies 60,000 square feet and features approximately 500 of the latest slot and video poker machines, more than 50 classic table games and Infinity – a premium gaming lounge. An impressive selection of culinary and cocktail offerings include Bazaar Meat by José Andrés™, named "Best Restaurant in Nevada" by Business Insider; CASBAR Lounge; Bella Bistro; Uno Más; Northside Café & Chinese Kitchen; Beers And Bets; Club 101; and more. The resort is also home to the BLANC de BLANC Theatre, an intimate, live entertainment venue where the international cabaret sensation of the same name performs. Additionally, SAHARA Las Vegas houses a sports book operated by global gaming leader, William Hill. For more information about SAHARA Las Vegas, please visit saharalasvegas.com and stay connected on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

