Sahlen's® Hot Dogs & Deli Meat Now Available at Giant Eagle

Sahlen's® VP of Marketing, Kenneth Voelker, offered more on the recent availability of three Sahlen products at Giant Eagle by saying, "We couldn't be more excited to provide shoppers with the premium and convenient hot dogs and deli meat they deserve. There's our flagship Tender Casing Hot Dogs that deliver the signature Sahlen SNAP, our new Grilled For You™ Hot Dogs that come pre-grilled, ready to heat and eat in minutes, and our Pre-Sliced Bologna to add even more time-saving convenience and a deli option folks can feel good about. Whether they're trying Sahlen's® Hot Dogs for the first or 101st time, we're proud to launch such a well-rounded product offering at hundreds of Giant Eagle stores."

The newest product, Sahlen's® Grilled For You™ Pork & Beef Smokehouse Hot Dogs has been available at other leading food retailer and convenience store chains throughout the country, with Giant Eagle—a fellow Rust Belt-founded company dating back to 1918—the latest to agree to carry the innovative item. These hot dogs come prepared for convenience and are made using only fresh and never-frozen, gluten-free ingredients and a savory blend of Smokehouse seasoning, making Grilled For You™ perfect for those looking to enjoy the consistent grilled taste of Sahlen's® Hot Dogs while needing a fast, convenient, no-grill solution to achieve the ideal char every time.

Over its 150-year history, Sahlen Packing Co. has ensured the highest quality meat product cooked, and cured with smoke creating their signature Smokehouse flavor for retailers, foodservice operators, and families across the country. This heritage of quality and freshness spans the entire Sahlen product line, including hot dogs, Polish and Italian sausages, and a variety of deli meats.

