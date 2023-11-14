Sahlen's® Tender Casing Smokehouse Hot Dogs Now Available at Food Lion

News provided by

Sahlen Packing Co.

14 Nov, 2023, 06:00 ET

Newly added Sahlen Packing Co. products include 16 oz. Pork & Beef & 13.7 oz. Beef Hot Dogs.

BUFFALO, N.Y., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sahlen Packing Co. announced the availability of two products at select Food Lion locations across the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic. Food Lion customers can now purchase 16 ounce packages of Sahlen's® Tender Casing Pork & Beef Smokehouse Hot Dogs as well as 13.7 ounce packs of Sahlen's® Tender Casing All Beef Smokehouse Hot Dogs.

Sahlen Packing Co. is a five-generation family-owned and operated food production company founded in 1869, and headquartered in Buffalo, New York. The brand has increased its national distribution and consumer demand thanks to an organization-wide commitment to quality food production practices, innovation, active community outreach initiatives, and strong relationship-building with retail partners such as Food Lion, which was ranked fourth for most-trusted grocery retailer for value since 2021, by Winsight Grocery Business.

Sahlen's® VP of Marketing, Kenneth Voelker, offered more on the recent availability of two Sahlen products at Food Lion by saying, "We are thrilled to provide shoppers with the premium hot dogs and deli meat they deserve. This includes our flagship Tender Casing Hot Dogs that deliver the signature Sahlen SNAP and fresh, never-frozen taste customers crave. We're proud to launch our premium hot dog products at hundreds of Food Lion stores. It is our hope that customers who have called for our two flagship hot dog products to be carried at their local Food Lion, or those looking for an elevated hot dog, can now enjoy them as often as they'd like."

Food Lion, a North Carolina-based retailer founded in 1957, has agreed to carry Sahlen's® Hot Dogs in its stores located in larger cities along the Atlantic Coast. The new availability of Sahlen's® premium hot dogs adds to the approximately 28,000 products Food Lion carries at each of its locations, of which there are over 1,100 across 10 states.

Over its 150-year history, Sahlen Packing Co. has ensured the highest quality meat product, cooked and cured with smoke, creating their signature Smokehouse flavor for retailers, foodservice operators, and families across the country. This heritage of quality and freshness spans Sahlen's entire product line, which includes hot dogs, Polish and Italian sausages, and a variety of premium deli meat.

For more information on the products and history of Sahlen Packing Co., please visit sahlen.com. For further information on Food Lion, please visit foodlion.com.

Sahlen Packing Co. | 318 Howard St., Buffalo, NY 14206 | sahlen.com

CONTACT:
Sahlen Packing Co.
318 Howard Street
Buffalo, NY 14206
716-852-8677

SOURCE Sahlen Packing Co.

