Sahlen's Unveils "Firecracker" Hot & Spicy Hot Dog for America's 250th Celebration

Limited-edition launch brings bold flavor to Summer grilling season across Western New York and beyond

BUFFALO, N.Y., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As America prepares to celebrate its 250th Anniversary, Buffalo-based Sahlen Packing Co. is introducing a patriotic new product designed to heat up summer cookouts nationwide: the limited-edition Firecracker™ Hot & Spicy Smokehouse Hot Dog.

The new hot dog combines Sahlen's signature smokehouse flavor with a spicy kick aimed at consumers looking for bolder flavors during peak grilling season. The launch comes just ahead of Memorial Day and is expected to roll out across grocery stores throughout Western New York and beyond.

Sahlen’s® new Hot & Spicy Firecracker brings the heat just in time for summer, combining the brand’s signature premium hot dog with a bold kick of spice for a backyard favorite that lives up to its explosive name.

The Firecracker™ Hot & Spicy Smokehouse Hot Dog was developed internally by fifth-generation family member and Executive Vice President Joseph Sahlen, who said the product was created to capture the spirit of Summer celebrations and America's milestone anniversary.

"We wanted to create something fun, flavorful and memorable for this historic Summer," said Joseph Sahlen. "The response from our team during testing was immediate. People kept coming back for another bite and we knew we had a hit on our hands. It has the right balance of Smokehouse flavor and heat without being overpowering."

Sahlen Packing Co. says the limited-edition item taps into growing consumer demand for spicy and specialty flavors while also celebrating the company's Buffalo roots and more than 150 years in business.

"The Firecracker™ Hot & Spicy Hot Dog brings together everything people love about Summer — grilling, celebrations, bold flavor and of course Sahlen's Hot Dogs," said Joe Annunziato, Director of Sales & Marketing at Sahlen Packing Co. "As America celebrates its 250th Anniversary, we're excited to celebrate as well with this new limited-edition product that will add some fun and a little extra heat to the Summer."

The Firecracker Hot & Spicy Smokehouse Hot Dog is now arriving in stores this week ahead of the holiday grilling season. Participating retailers include Tops Friendly Markets, Wegmans, Dash's Market, Market in the Square, Niagara County Produce, Pellicano's and local Walmart stores. The product will also be available nationwide through Sahlen.com while supplies last.

Founded in Buffalo in 1869, Sahlen Packing Co. is known for its premium hot dogs, deli meats and sausages served at sporting venues, restaurants and grocery retailers across the country.

CONTACT: Joe Annunziato, Director of Sales & Marketing, [email protected], 716-574-8301

SOURCE Sahlen Packing Co.