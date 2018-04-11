Sahm Adrangi's Kerrisdale Capital Issues Negative Report on QuinStreet, Inc.

- Kerrisdale details a pattern of suspicious and phony traffic to QuinStreet's network of proprietary and affiliated web sites, which generate revenue for the company when users click links and fill out forms--boosting QuinStreet's revenue at the expense of its clients

- QuinStreet's recent revenue growth has come almost entirely from a single client - a fact that the market has overlooked amid management silence

- QuinStreet is a low-quality organization with a fundamentally flawed business model

NEW YORK, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kerrisdale Capital, a private investment manager, has published a negative report explaining its short position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ: QNST), an internet marketing company whose stock price has recently quadrupled. Investors have become optimistic that the long-beleaguered firm is finally moving in the right direction. However, Kerrisdale casts serious doubt on the quality and sustainability of QuinStreet's business, which Kerrisdale argues has benefited from sham web traffic.

The full report can be found at http://kerr.co/qnst.

Kerrisdale has a short position in QuinStreet, Inc. and stands to benefit if its share price falls.

About Kerrisdale Capital
Kerrisdale Capital Management, LLC, is a fundamentally-oriented investment manager that focuses on long-term value investments and event-driven special situations.

