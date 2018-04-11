Sahm Adrangi's Kerrisdale Capital Issues Negative Report on QuinStreet, Inc.

NEW YORK, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kerrisdale Capital, a private investment manager, has published a negative report explaining its short position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ: QNST), an internet marketing company whose stock price has recently quadrupled. Investors have become optimistic that the long-beleaguered firm is finally moving in the right direction. However, Kerrisdale casts serious doubt on the quality and sustainability of QuinStreet's business, which Kerrisdale argues has benefited from sham web traffic.

The full report can be found at http://kerr.co/qnst.