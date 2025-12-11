Sahouri Insurance Selects SimplePin's Insurance Enterprise Solutions to Power and Automate All Payment Processes

HOBE SOUND, Fla., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SimplePin, the only Enterprise grade platform purpose-built to automate the full insurance receivables lifecycle, today announced that Sahouri Insurance, based in Tysons Corner, Virginia, has chosen SimplePin to power and automate its payment process, streamlining operations and improving efficiency across its back office.

Sahouri Insurance is an independent, family-owned agency that works with over 300 carriers to serve clients with diverse and often complex needs. Prior to SimplePin, the agency used a mix of payment tools to accept premium payments, while also was receiving multiple types of clients, which left billing and reconciliation largely manual and very laborious. This process required time-intensive data entry, risked missed billings, and limited the ability to proactively manage receivables.

With SimplePin, Sahouri will now automate key steps in its receivables process, including:

Automated client billing for agency bill accounts with a white labeled client portal

for agency bill accounts with a white labeled client portal Auto Follow-Up's for collections and decrease the days of sales

for collections and decrease the days of sales Seamless payment posting and reconciliation directly within Applied Epic

directly within Applied Epic Eliminate manual workload for accounting, CSR's and Account Executives, freeing them to focus on value-added activities

"Automation was our number one priority," said Douglas McLellan, Controller of Sahouri Insurance. "With SimplePin, we're eliminating the risk of missed billings, reducing manual data entry, and giving our team more time to focus on what matters most — serving our clients. The ability to automate the entire billing and payment lifecycle, while still accommodating our unique client needs, is a game-changer for us."

"We're thrilled to welcome Sahouri Insurance to the SimplePin family," said Metod Topolnik, CEO of SimplePin. "They recognized that full automation, from client billing through reconciliation, is essential to running a modern, efficient agency. We're excited to help them reduce manual work, improve accuracy, and strengthen client relationships through a better payment experience."

The move to SimplePin is expected to save Sahouri significant time in both billing and accounting functions, improve accuracy, and accelerate payment collection cycles. By automating billing reminders and enabling clients to pay down to the policy level, Sahouri's team will spend less time chasing payments and more time on high-value client service.

About Sahouri Insurance

Founded in 1970, Sahouri Insurance is a privately owned, independent insurance agency based in Tysons Corner, Virginia, serving clients nationwide. With a focus on delivering tailored solutions and exceptional service, Sahouri works with over 300 carriers to meet the diverse needs of its clients.

About SimplePin

SimplePin is the leading insurance receivables and accounting automation platform, purpose-built for agencies, MGAs, and carriers. SimplePin integrates directly with Applied Epic, Vertafore AMS360, Acturis, and other core systems to automate the full receivables lifecycle — from payment capture to posting and reconciliation. By eliminating manual processes and reducing errors, SimplePin helps clients accelerate cash flow, improve operational efficiency, and deliver a better payment experience.

Media Contact:

Grant Spaeth

Marketing Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE SimplePin