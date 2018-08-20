SAI Global Further Extends Integrated Risk Management Leadership Position with the Acquisition of Strategic BCP ResilienceONE

CHICAGO, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SAI Global, a leading provider of Integrated Risk Management solutions, today announced that it has deepened its commitment to IRM with the recent acquisition of Strategic BCP ResilienceONE.

In today's environment, faced with increasing risks emerging from cyberattacks, physical disasters and regulations such as the EU GDPR, executives are realizing that more focus on business impact assessments and the appropriate response in the face of a crisis must be integrated to their operational risk management programs. Companies must be able to effectively understand, diagnose and remedy business risk.

"With this latest acquisition, we are now able to help companies respond to risks – cyber-attack, geo-political unrest, social media crisis – and to operate and manage policies, controls and eLearning to assure a go forward plan that advances corporate strategy," said Peter Granat, SAI Global CEO. "We are on a journey with our customers and I am pleased that the joining together of SAI Global with a four-time Gartner MQ leader* for BCM further extends our position."

"How does an organization maintain its resilience, protect brand and reputation without understanding business disruption risk, where those risks are connected?" said Frank Perlmutter, President and founder, Strategic BCP. "SAI Global has the vision to lead IRM and, with the addition of Strategic BCP ResilienceONE, we now have an integrated, leading approach for both our customers and the industry that executives can rely on to mitigate risks and look to opportunities for growth."

An established partner, the existing integration between SAI Global and Strategic BCP ResilienceONE incorporates IRM with BCM for improved resiliency and faster recovery.

Both companies share numerous common unique attributes such as rapid implementation, out-of-the-box deployments instead of lengthy software engineering projects, a large portfolio of global clients, and a concentration of clients in highly regulated industries.

* Strategic BCP ResilienceONE was most recently recognized as a Leader in the 2017 Magic Quadrant for Business Continuity Management Program Solutions, Worldwide.

About SAI Global

We help organizations proactively manage risk to create trust and achieve business excellence, growth, and sustainability. Our integrated risk management solutions are a combination of leading capabilities, services, and advisory offerings that operate across the entire risk lifecycle allowing businesses to focus elsewhere. Together, these tools and knowledge enable clients to develop an integrated view of risk.

We have global reach with locations across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia and the Pacific. For more information visit www.saiglobal.com.

About Strategic BCP

Strategic BCP, Inc. is an award-winning Business Continuity Management solutions company. Its ResilienceONE software provides fast, critical decision-making and strategic insights during disaster and business interruptions. With 450,000 cross-industry users at top companies, ResilienceONE provides a comprehensive, cost effective way to bring Business Continuity, Disaster Recovery, and Crisis Management together within a single SaaS-based solution. For more information, visit www.strategicbcp.com.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

