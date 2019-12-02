SAI Global Named a Leader in 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools

"We believe this recognition from Gartner – in the Leaders quadrant – validates that we have the right strategy and we are executing across product, services and content bolstered by our acquisitions of BWise and StrategicBCP," commented Peter Granat, Chief Executive Officer SAI Global. "In a maturing market, we feel we stand out with the most complete Integrated Risk Management platform, enabling our customers to face the connected nature of risk giving them greater reputational and operational resilience."

Customers continue to recognize SAI Global's investment in continuous VRM innovation with significant features enhancements, including:

Ability to cut time for risk assessments and monitor vendors automating ongoing monitoring, security rating services, vendor questionnaires and risk assessments

automating ongoing monitoring, security rating services, vendor questionnaires and risk assessments E nables a vantage point for third-party business disruptions helping customers understand how a vendor's risk score compares against industry competitors

helping customers understand how a vendor's risk score compares against industry competitors Allows for quick management of regulatory risk, operational risk and reputational risk with machine learning and artificial intelligence-powered features

with machine learning and artificial intelligence-powered features Delivers enhanced UI and intuitive-to-navigate experience blending unified design with automation and data analytics for the ability complete tasks efficiently

blending unified design with automation and data analytics for the ability complete tasks efficiently Permits out-of-the-box action with risk intelligence reports that slice and dice vendor risk findings with visualization capabilities

that slice and dice vendor risk findings with visualization capabilities Updates for on-going third-party screening for financial, cyber, credit and other vendor risks via SecurityScorecard, WorldCheck, ArgosRisk and more

A multinational consumer goods manufacturer customer commented via a 5-star G2 Crowd, "SAI360 is the central repository for all [our] third-party risk assessments and internal policy/risk acknowledgement across the enterprise. SAI360 risk intelligence module reports, metrics, and dashboard are used by the Information security and risk management organization. The recent added features – SecurityScorecard integration and the risk intelligence power bi module – simplified our ability to track and monitor vendor risk and enabled the automation of vendor risk metrics."

SAI Global feels the Gartner report confirms a competitive market with demand growing for cloud-first software solutions. The dependency for businesses to operate within a global information supply chain increases and broadens exposure to costly security gaps and operational risks. The 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant reports: "The market for VRM solutions continues to evolve in response to increased regulations, as well as to changes in client requirements."

"At SAI Global, we are focused on making our customers successful as they plan, engage, and look to mitigate third-party business disruptions in today's increasingly complex digital risk landscape," said Anton Lissone, Chief Technology Officer SAI Global. "We feel our cloud-based VRM solution provides unparalleled transparency and enables companies to rapidly integrate risk intelligence that enhances vendor risk assessment. It also offers them the opportunity for real-time monitoring and remediation recommendations for all their VRM activities. We believe we are successful only when our customers are successful."

For more information, click here to download a complimentary copy of the full 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Vendor Risk Management Tools.

