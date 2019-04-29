Sai Huda reveals what are best, common and weak cybersecurity oversight practices in "Cyber Risk Guide For Boards And Executives"

The book also revealed that board and executive oversight over cyber risk was missing or inadequate in each of the hacks, leading to cybersecurity that was not up to par so the hackers slipped by, stole the data or inflicted damage, all undetected.

Now in his new research guide, Cyber Risk Guide For Boards And Executives, he reveals what are best, common and weak cybersecurity oversight practices. It is based on intensive research of Fortune 100 companies practices.

"The guide provides instant benchmarking intelligence for boards and executives so they can optimally oversee cyber risk, one of the most significant and disruptive risks faced today. This guide helps all organizations, regardless of type, size or location, to identify any gaps or blind spots and areas for immediate improvement," said Sai Huda.

The Cyber Risk Guide contains a self-evaluation checklist to benchmark and score cyber risk oversight and is complimentary and available for immediate download.

Sai Huda is a globally recognized risk and cybersecurity expert, technology visionary and business leader, with more than 20 years of hands-on experience.

He serves as an expert consultant to boards and executives on risk and cybersecurity best practices. He is also a frequent keynote speaker at industry conferences.

To learn more about Next Level Cybersecurity or the Cyber Risk Guide or to schedule an interview with the author, please visit his website at www.saihuda.com.

