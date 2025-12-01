SAI360 Announces Acquisition of Plural Policy, Expanding AI Compliance Capabilities to Accelerate Regulatory Change Management

CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SAI360 announced today that it has acquired Plural Policy, an AI-driven regulatory intelligence company, purpose-built to analyze legislative and regulatory text at scale. The acquisition expands SAI360's AI-native capabilities at a time when the volume, velocity, and complexity of global regulatory change are accelerating across industries. Plural's team brings significant experience in applying and tuning large language models (LLMs) to interpret and analyze policy and legislative text. Combined with SAI360's Regulatory Compliance Management (RCM) module, Plural's AI-driven solution will help customers anticipate, identify, understand, and respond to regulatory change while ensuring organizational compliance.

"Today's regulatory environment is characterized by global trends and localized rules, which means regulatory change is moving faster than ever, and organizations need smarter tools to proactively manage compliance," said Peter Granat, CEO of SAI360. "Plural's AI-focused team understands how legislation is written and how it evolves. Bringing their team into SAI360 allows us to strengthen the intelligence behind our regulatory change capabilities and give customers clearer, earlier insight into what's coming."

Michael Rasmussen, GRC analyst at GRC 20/20 Research shared, "This acquisition brings AI-driven legislative and regulatory intelligence directly into the heart of decision-making, uniting advanced content analysis with a mature GRC framework to help companies understand not just today's regulatory compliance changes, but the impact of pending legislation to the organization."

Plural's work focuses on applying and tuning AI models specifically for legislative and regulatory language—identifying key themes, comparing versions, and spotting meaningful changes quickly. Applying this experience inside SAI360 will support more accurate obligation analysis, earlier detection of emerging topics, and better alignment between regulatory updates and compliance requirements such as policy and procedure updates.

"We built Plural to make policy and regulation intelligence smarter, more accessible, and more impactful – all powered by deeply contextual AI models," said Damola Ogundipe, CEO and Co-Founder of Plural Policy. "Joining SAI360 allows us to expand the impact of our work and bring our legislative AI capabilities into a broader risk and compliance ecosystem. Together, we're helping organizations move from reactive compliance toward proactive, predictive insight."

"SAI360's acquisition of Plural Policy reflects our conviction that AI will play a defining role in the future of regulatory and compliance technology," said Edouard Didier, Managing Director at STG, which owns SAI360. "Plural's specialized experience strengthens SAI360's long-term strategy and enhances its ability to deliver more intelligent, more adaptive solutions to customers worldwide."

The acquisition reinforces SAI360's continued investment in AI that reduces manual work, improves accuracy, and helps organizations stay informed and prepared as regulatory expectations evolve.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About SAI360

SAI360 delivers software that helps organizations manage ethics, compliance, and risk in one connected platform. We combine training, policy management, incident reporting, regulatory intelligence, and risk tools to help companies stay aligned with regulations, strengthen culture, and respond quickly to change. For more information, visit sai360.com.

About Plural Policy

Founded in 2018 by Damola Ogundipe and Yemi Adewunmi, Plural is a policy-tracking platform that uses artificial intelligence to make policy creation more transparent, responsive and inclusive. Its platform enables organizations to easily sift through the overwhelming amount of updates that happen during legislative sessions, making research smarter, faster and less expensive. Visit pluralpolicy.com to learn more.

About STG

STG is a private equity partner to market-leading companies in data, software, and analytics. The firm brings experience, flexibility, and resources to build strategic value and unlock the potential of innovative companies. Partnering with a goal to build customer-centric, market-winning portfolio companies, STG seeks to create sustainable foundations for growth that bring value to existing and future stakeholders. The firm is dedicated to transforming and building outstanding technology companies in partnership with world-class management teams. STG's expansive portfolio has consisted of more than 50 global companies. For more information, please visit www.stg.com.

Media Contact:

Marsha Fisher

(312) 546-4500

[email protected]

SOURCE SAI360