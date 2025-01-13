SAI360 Strengthens Executive Leadership Team with Addition of Jimmy Lin, Chief Product Officer, and Paula Sobb, Chief Customer Officer

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SAI360, a leading ethics, governance, risk, and compliance platform, is proud to announce the addition of Jimmy Lin and Paula Sobb to its Executive Leadership Team. Sobb joined as Chief Customer Officer on January 6, 2025, and Lin begins in his role as Chief Product Officer on January 13, 2025.

"These appointments to our Executive Leadership Team underscore SAI360's growth and ongoing commitment to innovation and delivering exceptional customer experience," shared Peter Granat, CEO of SAI360. "Both Paula and Jimmy have deep backgrounds in the B2B software industry and proven track records helping companies scale quickly."

Jimmy Lin brings over 20 years of experience in product management and marketing, with senior leadership roles at UPS, Navex, and most recently RoadSync. He has a proven track record in scaling SaaS platforms within the Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) industry. At SAI360, Lin will focus on driving innovation and advancing technology to meet the growing demand for integrated risk management and regulatory compliance solutions.

According to Michael Rasmussen, analyst and pundit at GRC 20/20 Research, Lin is a transformative leader who understands not only the intricacies of product development but also how to align technology with business outcomes to deliver real value to companies. "Jimmy's ability to foster collaboration, drive strategic growth, and deliver impactful solutions makes him an incredible asset to SAI360," shared Rasmussen. "His expertise, vision, and passion for GRC product innovation are unparalleled."

Paula Sobb, with over 25 years of experience in customer-facing roles, has led high-performance customer success teams at LifeLoop, Sinch, and Reltio. Recognized in 2024 as one of the Top 100 Customer Success Strategists by the Customer Success Thought Leadership Awards, Sobb will champion initiatives at SAI360 to enhance customer engagement and satisfaction across every touchpoint.

"Paula's strength is her ability to weave customer-centricity across the organization," shared SAI360 President Howard Zev. "At SAI360, she will lead efforts to further elevate the customer experience and deliver additional value at every touchpoint."

These appointments mark an exciting new chapter in SAI360's growth journey, as the company accelerates its efforts to deliver innovative solutions and exceptional service to organizations worldwide.

