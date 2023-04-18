SAIC & GomSpace signs Memorandum of Understanding

SAIC & GomSpace will partner for CubeSat, MicroSat and SmallSats Systems and Solutions for the Americas market.

AALBORG, Denmark, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) and GomSpace Group AB (GOMX) today signed a strategic partnership to provide government and commercial customers in the Americas with new space-based mission capabilities leveraging CubeSat's and SmallSats. This partnership combines SAIC's expansive mission domain knowledge, engineering, software, and integration capabilities, with GomSpace's spacecraft technologies to achieve best-in-class solutions which can be rapidly deployed. The partnership will also deliver system elements such as software products, spacecraft components, fully integrated spacecraft, reliable in-orbit services and mission operations. SAIC becomes the exclusive U.S. integrator of GomSpace satellites and licensed product distributor, services reseller and space vehicle and mission integrator for GomSpace's U.S. Government customers.

The agreement, a Memorandum of Understanding, was signed at the Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, by David Ray, SAIC Senior Vice President of Space, and Frank Tobin, Executive Chairman of GomSpace North America.

"I am delighted to enter into this strategic partnership with SAIC", says Carsten Drachmann, CEO of GomSpace, "SAIC is heavily investing in space capabilities and systems integration for critical missions like space domain awareness, autonomous rendezvous and proximity operations, and in-orbit servicing, This in combination with GomSpace's extensive flight heritage in the SmallSat market, creates a very strong and competitive value proposition to both commercial and government customers in the US and across the Americas".

Both companies have made recent advancements in space capability. SAIC is investing in a Space Systems Development Center within its 300,000 square foot Integration Facility in Charleston, South Carolina. The facility will perform payload, CubeSat, SmallSat, and launch rideshare integration in a single continuous flow.

GomSpace's unique experience in designing and manufacturing satellite components and integrated satellite solutions pairs well with the space systems integration and government mission expertise of SAIC. The companies are developing a joint technology road map which will accelerate them toward the future development of exciting new space capabilities.

For more information on the SAIC space solutions, visit www.saic.com/space.

For more information about GomSpace, visit www.gomspace.com



For more information, please contact:

Carsten Drachmann (CEO)

Tel: +45 40 63 40 36

E-mail: [email protected]

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator driving our nation's technology transformation. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets include secure high-end solutions in engineering, digital, artificial intelligence and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving our customers' missions.

We are approximately 26,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. SAIC is an Equal Opportunity Employer, fostering a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion, which is core to our values and important to attract and retain exceptional talent. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $7.4 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

About GomSpace Group AB

The company's business operations are mainly conducted through the wholly-owned Danish subsidiary, GomSpace A/S, with operational office in Aalborg, Denmark. GomSpace is a space company with a mission to be engaged in the global market for space systems and services by introducing new products, i.e. components, platforms and systems based on innovation within professional nanosatellites. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier exchange under the ticker GOMX. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit our website on www.gomspace.com.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14387/3752638/1992976.pdf Press release_MoU https://news.cision.com/gomspace-a-s/i/collaboration-3,c3168214 Collaboration 3

SOURCE GomSpace A/S