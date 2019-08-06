FREDERICK, Md., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Said G. Osman, MD, FAAOS, FRCS Ed is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Lifetime Achiever in the field of Medicine as the Founder and as a Spine Surgeon at Sky Spine Endoscopy Institute.

Mainly focusing in endoscopic and endoscopically-assisted spine surgery, Dr. Osman practices general orthopedic surgery. He also performs complex open and minimally invasive spine procedures, and general orthopedic procedures. Hailing from a border town of Moyale, Marsabit County, Kenya, Dr. Osman has 19 years of experience in his field. Continuing to enhance the least invasive spine surgery, Dr. Osman has been involved in the development and patenting of numerous surgical instruments including Uni-directional Dynamic Spinal Fixation Device, method for post-operatively compressing a bone graft, and Biologic Intramedullary Fixation device. Dr. Osman has also developed innovative operating room drapery. Recognized nationally and internationally for his contribution to the field of minimally invasive spine surgery, Dr. Osman continues to publish and lecture worldwide about his success in using the least invasive spinal techniques. Looking to the future, Dr. Osman's wishes to develop the latest techniques in least invasive spine procedures is only exceeded by his need to provide the very best care for his patients.

Throughout his education and training, Dr. Osman obtained his Medical Degree with Honors from University of Nairobi, Kenya. He went on to complete his Post-Doctoral Fellowship training in the United Kingdom at The Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh, Scotland, where he graduated as Fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh in General Surgery. Next, He sub-specialized in Orthopedic Surgery and was honored as a Fellow of Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh in orthopedic surgery. Dr. Osman moved to the United States in 1992 as Spine Fellow at the University Hospitals of Cleveland. After his fellowship, Dr. Osman went through orthopedic residency program at Case Western Reserve University, to qualify for orthopedic Board Certification in the USA. Dr. Osman is Board Certified and a Fellow of American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons.

To further his professional development, Dr. Osman is an active lecturer and diplomat for redefining innovative treatments of debilitating spinal disorders, and he has served as a spine consultant to leading spine companies related to minimally invasive spine surgery technology.

In recognition of his professional development, Dr. Osman is recognized as a Top Orthopedic Surgeon throughout the Maryland/Washington, DC/Virginia region and is featured on the Top Doctors Interviews which are seen on CNN Headline News, FOX News, Oprah Winfrey Network, CNBC and other networks. He has been awarded The Kambin Foundation Annual Award for research in the field of minimally invasive spinal surgery and the Best Resident Research Paper Award by Ohio Orthopedic Society.

Dr. Osman dedicates this recognition to Dr. Byron Marsolais.

For more information, please visit www.skyspineendoscopyinstitute.com.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634 pr@continentalwhoswho.com

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

