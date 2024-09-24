Beauty In (Climate) Action

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Saie was founded on the basic principle that doing good and feeling good are the foundations of beauty. As part of our ongoing commitment to people and the planet, we are stepping beyond the bounds of brand sustainability and committing to take direct action for the planet. Saie hello to The Saie Climate Initiative , a historic commitment for the beauty industry dedicated to inspiring positive change for people and our planet.

"When I was just weeks old my mom and dad took me hiking in the mountains of Colorado where I was born. As soon as I was old enough to walk I was taught to always pack a bag to pick up trash along our outdoor adventures. "Leave the path cleaner than you found it" my parents always said. As a life-long lover of mother nature, I believe it's our duty to be responsible for the impact we at Saie leave on the planet. My hope is that this unprecedented commitment inspires the beauty industry to clean up the 120 Billion pieces of plastic we produce annually, and ultimately find a solution to our plastic addiction. While daunting, I know this is just the beginning and I couldn't be more excited to start this journey." — Laney, Founder & CEO

The Saie Climate Initiative is a commitment taken by Saie as a brand to directly combat climate change via a three-pronged approach.

OUR GOAL TO CARBON NET ZERO: We're committing to eliminating and offsetting our carbon emissions across our supply chain to net zero by 2039. We're not asking permission to change the industry – we're setting a new standard and inspiring others to join us.



OUR PARTNERSHIP WITH REPURPOSE: We are committing to cleaning up our planet by recovering 5 million pounds of verified plastic through a three-year partnership with rePurpose Global. This partnership will take place in 4 countries, across 5 coastlines in India , Indonesia , Cameroon and Colombia , addressing the devastating impacts that mismanaged plastic has on communities while investing in women's empowerment initiatives. By making this commitment, Saie will be playing a critical role in:



- Providing 50,000 people with the dignity of access to formalized waste management services



- Empowering 2,000 women with increased incomes, social security, health insurance, and other initiatives for upward mobility



- Converting hard-to-recycle plastics into new amenities like playgrounds, homes, and school supplies to revitalize communities



- Protecting unique and beautiful habitats, such as an at-risk whale nursing ground that nurtures over 100 calves



OUR BOARD MEMBERS: Women and children are the most impacted by climate change so it was important we assembled an all-women board of experts to support, guide, and drive this mission.

- Laney Crowell, Founder & CEO, Saie

- Svanika Balasubramanian, Co-founder & CEO, rePurpose Global

- Sydney Feeter, Director of Clean Makeup, Sephora

THE WHY:

The beauty industry produces an estimated 120 billion units of packaging annually, much of it non-recyclable. This plastic tidal wave is overwhelming our planet. Marine life suffers as oceans fill with debris; landfills overflow; and harmful microplastics seep into our food chain and our bloodstream. It's time for radical change. A sustainable beauty industry is no longer optional—it's imperative.

Saie also released their first ever 2023 Sustainability Report and will continue to release reports on an annual basis.

ABOUT SAIE

Saie is a clean, performance-driven makeup brand with a mission to feel good and do good, for people and the planet. Founded by beauty industry veteran, Laney Crowell, Saie set a new industry standard with high-performance formulas, sustainable packaging and practices, and a promise to create positive change. Saie's award-winning products are elevated, effortless, and easy to use – best known for their signature lilac packaging, skincare properties and the trademarked SaieGlow™. Find Saie at Saiehello.com, Sephora.com and every Sephora store across the United States and Canada.

ABOUT REPURPOSE GLOBAL

rePurpose Global is the world's leading Plastic Action Platform, bringing together brands, consumers, innovators, and policymakers to collectively combat the plastic waste crisis. Through its pioneering solutions across the circular economy value chain, the organization has helped more than 350 companies measure, reduce, and take action on their plastic footprints, while driving systems change on a global scale.

rePurpose Impact Projects have recovered over 63 million pounds of plastic waste from the environment to date, protecting vulnerable coastal regions across the Americas, Africa, and Asia. In doing so, the organization has improved waste management infrastructure benefitting over one million people across the world, while positively impacting the lives of thousands of marginalized waste workers.

