Saie's "The Every Body Campaign" to Double its Impact for 2024

60+ Beauty Industry Leaders Join Campaign to Support Abortion and Reproductive Rights

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, female-founded clean beauty brand, Saie announces the return of "The Every Body Campaign," the largest beauty industry-backed reproductive rights campaign which joins 60+ top brands across the beauty and wellness industries to raise awareness and funds for reproductive justice.

Campaign participants share the importance of raising awareness for reproductive justice.

Doubling its impact, the campaign is poised to raise over $300,000 for SisterSong: Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective , a national, Black-women led membership organization dedicated to advancing reproductive justice and advocating on behalf of those most impacted by anti-abortion legislation, among them women of color.

"Decades of progress were undone in 2022 when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade," said Laney Crowell, Founder and CEO of Saie. "The devastating effects of this decision are more prevalent than ever, and as a mom of daughters and founder in an industry consumed by women, I believe it's our responsibility to keep fighting for change, especially in the midst of primary elections."

Monica Simpson, Executive Director of SisterSong added, "'The Every Body Campaign' demonstrates what is possible when beauty brands come together to support reproductive justice and women of color. The campaign previously raised more than $168,000 in support of services for birthing people, parenting needs and funding for abortion care nationally and in three key southern states: Georgia, North Carolina and Kentucky. The continuation of this work is vital, and we're thrilled to have Saie and this industry on board to help make an impact."

Participating brands include: 4AM Skin, A.P. CHEM, Abbott, about – face, adyn, Ami Colé, Being Frenshe, Bloomcourt, Bread Beauty Supply, Briogeo, Bubble, by/ rosie jane, DedCool, Dieux Skin, Dr. Dennis Gross, Dr. Idriss Skincare, e.l.f Cosmetics, Ellis Brooklyn, F. Miller Skincare, Fable & Mane, Freck Beauty, Fur, Gen See, good.clean.goop, Gossamer, Grande Cosmetics, Grown Alchemist, iNNBEAUTY PROJECT, Iris&Romeo, Josie Maran, Kate McLeod, Keys Soulcare, Kinship, Kopari, LESSE, LOLA, LYS Beauty, MAKE Beauty, Mango People, maude, Megababe, Naturium, Nette, ODDOBODY, OUI the People, OURSIDE, Peace Out Skincare, Phlur, Prakti Beauty, Prose, Saie, Saltair, Skinfix, The Nue Co., The Outset, Three Ships Beauty, Undefined Beauty, Uni, Urban Skin Rx, Veracity, Well People and Youthforia.

"There is a unique opportunity for beauty brands within this effort to support through their large platforms and far-reaching influence," said Halsey, Founder and Chief Creative Officer of about-face beauty. "By joining forces with organizations like SisterSong, and donating to their fight for justice, we can actively contribute to the preservation of reproductive rights and bodily autonomy for all—especially those with marginalized access."

"The Every Body Campaign" first launched in October 2022 as the largest beauty industry-backed reproductive rights initiative. This year's campaign is poised to double the amount raised and will feature multimedia elements such as a video and pop-up bookstore in N.Y., curated by artist Jordan Risa and Seen Library to raise awareness in a high foot traffic area with panels and activations. The bookstore, titled, "The Every Body Library" will highlight banned and custom wrapped books curated to reproductive rights, feminism and women's experience with one hundred percent of book sales supporting reproductive justice in partnership with SisterSong.

Consumers can visit EveryBodyCampaign.com beginning Feb. 20, 2024, to see how their favorite brands are supporting reproductive rights. Additionally, the campaign is encouraging consumers to join in the fight to protect Every birthing Body by registering to vote, researching your ballot, and making a voting plan at vote.org.

Join the conversation online by following all of the brands on Instagram and TikTok to engage more with "The Every Body Campaign" and with #Beauty4Rights. Image and video assets available here .

For further press inquiries, please contact [email protected]

About Saie

Saie is a clean, performance-driven makeup brand with a mission to feel good and do good, for people and the planet. Founded in 2019 by beauty industry veteran, Laney Crowell, Saie set a new industry standard with high-performance formulas, sustainable packaging and practices, and a promise to create positive change. Saie's name comes from its highly engaged community: When they say it, Saie creates it. Saie's award-winning products are elevated, effortless, and easy to use – best known for their signature lilac packaging, skincare properties and the trademarked SaieGlow™. Formulated using only the purest, safest ingredients, Saie omits over 2,000 harmful ingredients and is proud to hold Climate Neutral, Carbon Neutral Club, and Leaping Bunny certifications. Available at Sephora stores nationwide and saiehello.com .

About SisterSong

SisterSong is a Southern based, national membership organization; our purpose is to build an effective network of individuals and organizations to improve institutional policies and systems that impact the reproductive lives of marginalized communities. https://www.sistersong.net

Contact:

saie@ssmandl.com

SOURCE Saie