Saifr Launches Adverse Media Screening and Sanctions Monitoring Solution

SaifrScreenSM helps organizations efficiently identify AML/KYC risks in their customer and vendor populations

BOSTON, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Saifr, a compliance solutions provider that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to help firms mitigate regulatory risks, today announced the launch of SaifrScreen, an adverse media screening and sanctions monitoring solution that leverages AI to make customer and vendor screening processes more comprehensive, accurate, and efficient.

SaifrScreen continuously monitors full customer and vendor populations for threats and provides comprehensive reports prioritized based on risk and other factors to support regulatory screening requirements, allowing teams to focus on investigating true bad actors rather than false positives.

SaifrScreen uses powerful AI to help businesses quickly and accurately uncover relevant risks so that they can take action to mitigate them sooner and more efficiently. SaifrScreen's comprehensive coverage goes beyond just searching structured data (sanctions, wanted, and watch lists) to also search targeted unstructured data (news, government sources, arrest records, and more). SaifrScreen discovers more bad actors and can flag them as soon as they become publicly associated with wrongdoing, greatly reducing clients' risk exposure.

"Manual, outdated compliance systems make it difficult—near impossible, in fact—to identify and mitigate all known compliance risks. Many firms are vulnerable simply because they cannot search often enough or in the right places for emerging threats," said Vall Herard, CEO of Saifr. "SaifrScreen's expansive coverage and sophisticated AI help organizations safeguard against risk by detecting bad actors sooner and more efficiently."

SaifrScreen complements and expands Saifr's existing AI-powered compliance capabilities that streamline and simplify compliance reviews of marketing content.

About Saifr

Saifr, a RegTech within Fidelity Investment's innovation incubator, Fidelity Labs, is committed to safeguarding organizations from pervasive AI and regulatory risks. Using intelligent technology that efficiently and effectively navigates complex compliance and regulatory requirements, Saifr helps clients save time, reduce costs, and improve accuracy while protecting the firm. Our advanced, AI-powered risk prevention and management solutions include capabilities for marketing compliance review and adverse media screening and monitoring. Learn more at https://saifr.ai .

Media Contacts:

BLASTmedia for Saifr

[email protected]

317-806-1900 ext. 139

SOURCE Saifr