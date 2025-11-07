Saigon Technology Highlights Vietnam's Rapid Growth as a Global Innovation Hub

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Saigon Technology announces a dual milestone: receiving the Great Place to Work® Certification 2025 and being recognized among the Top 10 ICT Companies in Vietnam by the Vietnam Software & IT Services Association (VINASA).

These achievements are proof of a long-term vision: to bring Vietnamese engineering talent to the world, while building a people-first culture and contributing to the growth of Vietnam's ICT industry.

Saigon Technology at the Vietnam Top 10 Tech & Map 2025 Awarding Ceremony

Vietnamese Talent on the Global Stage

Over the past 13 years, Saigon Technology has grown into a leading software development partner, with hundreds of engineers and three development centers across Vietnam. The company partners with clients in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia-Pacific, from startups to Fortune 500 enterprises.

Each project is about bridging cultures, mastering advanced technologies, and adapting quickly to client needs. This approach has made Saigon Technology a trusted offshore software development partner for U.S. companies seeking reliability, transparency, and innovation.

Building Skills, Sustaining Balance

To compete globally, engineers must be both highly skilled and resilient. Saigon Technology has created a strong talent development ecosystem, offering learning programs, mentorship, and internal contests to strengthen creativity and problem-solving.

At the same time, the company prioritizes employee well-being through flexible working policies, wellness programs, and open communication. Health check-ups, mental wellness sessions, and supportive leadership keep employees motivated even while working across multiple time zones like U.S. schedules.

This culture earned Saigon Technology the Great Place to Work® Certification 2025, with 97% positive employee feedback and 98% expressing pride in their workplace.

"This certification is a powerful reflection of our values," said Thanh Pham, CEO of Saigon Technology. "At Saigon Technology, we believe that true innovation emerges when our people flourish. Our mission goes beyond meeting international standards — we strive to cultivate a workplace where every individual feels valued, inspired, and deeply connected to our shared purpose of driving excellence and technological advancement."

Recognition as a Top 10 ICT Company in Vietnam

Alongside workplace recognition, Saigon Technology was once again named among Vietnam's Top 10 ICT Companies 2025, recognized in three key categories: Global Digital Services, AI Application Development Platforms, and Software Application Development.

The awards highlight the company's strength in advanced technologies and its commitment to ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 standards. With clients across five continents, Saigon Technology demonstrates how Vietnamese tech talent can compete globally while offering agility and cost efficiency.

"Being recognized in VINASA's Top 10 ICT is both an honor and a responsibility," Mr. Thanh Pham added. "It reaffirms our role as a trusted global technology partner and our commitment to Vietnam's growing position in the global ICT landscape."

A Vision Beyond Achievements

For Saigon Technology, awards mark only milestones in a continuing journey. The company's broader vision is to position Vietnam as a global hub for software innovation and engineering excellence by investing in people, processes, and partnerships.

As part of this journey, the company has invested in TechTIQ Solutions Pte as a gateway for Vietnamese engineers to expand their reach into international markets and strengthen its presence across Asia and the U.S., bringing Vietnamese expertise to a broader stage.

"Our journey is not defined by awards alone," Thanh Pham concluded. "It is defined by the impact we create for our clients, our people, and Vietnam's technology future."

About Saigon Technology

Founded in 2012, Saigon Technology is an award-winning software development company recognized among Vietnam's Top 10 ICT Companies 2025 and certified as a Great Place to Work® 2025. The company specializes in custom software development, web and mobile app development, cloud solutions, and AI-powered services.

With ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certifications, hundreds of top-tier engineers, and offices in Vietnam, the USA, Australia, and Singapore, Saigon Technology partners with clients worldwide to deliver secure, scalable, and innovative solutions.

SOURCE Saigon Technology