SAIGroup Expands Healthcare AI Platform with Acquisition of Get Well

Get Well will leverage SAIGroup's AI technology to build the leading precision care platform for hospitals and ambulatory centers to improve outcomes for millions of patients

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise AI investment firm SAIGroup announced today it has acquired digital patient engagement leader Get Well , which powers more than 10 million annual patient interactions at over 1,000 healthcare organizations.

Get Well joins SAIGroup's growing portfolio of AI healthcare companies, which include clinical AI and real-world data leader ConcertAI and generative AI-native precision care clinician platform RhythmX AI .

As an SAIGroup company, Get Well will integrate SAIGroup's award-winning, advanced predictive + generative Eureka AI platform into the patient experience inside and outside the hospital. SAIGroup's RhythmX AI platform and healthcare data, including longitudinal metadata related to 300 million patients, more than 4.4 billion total annual claims, and more than 1.8 million healthcare professionals, will help Get Well enhance the patient and clinician experience at the point of care and beyond, increase clinician efficiency, and deliver precision care recommendations.

Predictive and generative AI will bring a new level of precision engagement to help pioneer a new era of whole-person care through generative and predictive AI and bring new insights and capabilities to Get Well's product portfolio and patient data set.

SAIGroup Founder and CEO Dr. Romesh Wadhwani will serve as Get Well Chairman, and Michael O'Neil will continue as Get Well Founder and CEO

"As part of SAIGroup, Get Well's mission to enable the best patient experience will undergo a rapid transformation with AI to a full precision care platform for hospitals and ambulatory centers," said Dr. Wadhwani. "This strategic investment underscores SAIGroup's commitment to innovative AI-driven solutions in healthcare and highlights our confidence in Get Well as a leader in the digital patient engagement space."

Get Well strives to enhance the patient experience in healthcare systems through customized, holistic care that engages the patient throughout their care journey, and has proven its model works - Get Well's award-winning solutions have driven millions of dollars in revenue for clients, decreased readmission rates by over 40%, reduced preterm births by 36% and resulted in double-digit growth in brand loyalty metrics. Get Well has driven digital patient engagement at scale for enterprise health systems like Adventist Health , Lifebridge Health , Kaiser Permanente, and Children's Hospital of Colorado, as well as for 15 of the 17 VISNs as part of the Veterans Health Administration .

"We are thrilled about this investment and the opportunity to take the Get Well portfolio to the next level," said Michael O'Neil, Founder and CEO of Get Well. "The AI capabilities of SAIGroup will enable Get Well to accelerate our innovation roadmap and transform how healthcare providers care for and interact with patients. SAIGroup and Get Well are committed to pushing the boundaries of how generative AI can enhance digital patient engagement."

Oxford Finance provided debt financing for the transaction, and McDermott Will & Emery served as legal counsel to SAIGroup. Cain Brothers served as financial advisor and DLA Piper served as legal advisor to Get Well.

About SAIGroup

SAIGroup is a private firm investing in businesses with the potential to become leaders in enterprise AI. SAIGroup companies ConcertAI, SymphonyAI, and RhythmX AI deliver AI solutions that transform industries and bring value to companies, workers, healthcare professionals, and patients. The companies collectively represent a workforce of more than 4,000 talented engineers, data scientists and industry/healthcare experts. SAIGroup is backed by a $1 billion commitment from Founder and CEO Dr. Romesh Wadhwani, a noted entrepreneur and philanthropist. Learn more at saigroup.ai and follow SAIGroup on LinkedIn .

About Get Well

Now part of SAI Group , Get Well is redefining digital patient engagement by putting patients in control of their healthcare, inside and outside the hospital. Get Well combines advanced AI navigation with high-touch care experiences to improve patient activation, loyalty, and outcomes and reduce the cost of care. Get Well serves more than 10 million patients annually at over 1,000 hospitals and clinical partner sites, using longitudinal data analytics to better serve patients and clinicians. Get Well's award-winning solutions were recognized again in 2024 by KLAS Research and AVIA Marketplace . Learn more about Get Well and follow us on LinkedIn .

CONTACT: Chris Gale; [email protected]

SOURCE SAIGroup