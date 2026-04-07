SAIHEAT Upgrades Its Nuclear Energy Business Strategy, Emerging as a Core Provider of Integrated Design Software Solutions for Large LWR and SMR

SINGAPORE, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SAIHEAT Limited ("SAIHEAT" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SAIH) announced a strategic upgrade of its nuclear energy business, marking a pivotal shift from its original focus on small modular reactor (SMR) R&D to the integrated design software sector for nuclear power and SMR. The Company has solidified a dual-core operational model of Software Agency + Reactor Design and Analysis Solution Consulting, and officially positioned itself as a professional integrated supplier of design software and technical solutions for the overseas nuclear power and SMR sectors - a milestone that elevates the Company's nuclear energy business to a new stage of strategic development.

The Company has established in-depth strategic partnerships with leading technical enterprises in the nuclear industry and has obtained full authorization for the functional application of nuclear energy design software and professional technical consulting capabilities from its partners, successfully building a closed-loop service system integrating software agency and technical consulting that covers the entire design process of nuclear power and SMR projects. To date, the Company has established formal business connections with several core entities in the nuclear power and SMR fields, laying a solid market foundation for the commercialization of its new business portfolio and the delivery of on-demand services to clients.

Backed by its strategic partnership ecosystem and end-to-end service capabilities, SAIHEAT's nuclear energy business now covers all application scenarios of SMR and large nuclear power plants, with a clear focus on providing software agency and customized design consulting services across six core business segments to deliver targeted integrated solutions for nuclear energy design:

Full-process technical services for reactor physics and nuclear design, providing core technical support for the R&D and design of large Light Water Reactor (LWR) nuclear power and SMR reactor types; Professional consulting services for reactor thermal-hydraulic analysis and thermal safety, supporting the safe and stable operation of thermal systems in nuclear facilities through data-driven and scenario-based analysis; Comprehensive nuclear safety analysis services, with a key focus on containment accident risk analysis and other critical links related to nuclear facility safety assessment; Specialized technical services for Probabilistic Safety Assessment (PSA), building a full-life cycle safety evaluation system for nuclear facilities to meet industry regulatory and operational requirements; Software agency and technical consulting for nuclear power plant system simulation and full-spectrum simulators, providing technical support for nuclear power plant operation optimization and professional personnel training, as well as for educational purposes; and Radiation protection and shielding analysis, covering core technical needs of radiation safety in nuclear projects.

This upgrade of SAIHEAT's nuclear energy business marks a strategic pivot to advance its footprint in clean energy and scale up value-added supporting services for high-end equipment manufacturing in the nuclear sector. SAIHEAT is targeting market leadership as an integrated supplier of nuclear energy design software, with a focused commitment to enhancing our core technical capabilities and service delivery systems. The Company's long-term objective is to build a full-stack service capability as a professional provider of integrated design solutions for nuclear power and SMR projects, delivering end-to-end software and technical consulting services tailored to the industry's practical operational needs. Looking ahead, anchored by this refined business positioning, SAIHEAT will expand its service coverage across the nuclear energy design value chain, leverage its strategic partnership ecosystem and proven integrated service expertise to deliver customized, end-to-end software and technical consulting solutions to large LWR and SMR clients, and drive the safe, efficient and intelligent advancement of the nuclear energy industry through actionable, solution-oriented services.

About SAIHEAT

SAIHEAT (NASDAQ: SAIH) is a global distributed computing power operator. By leveraging a modular computing power system, SAIHEAT helps energy owners address the issues of local energy consumption and efficient resource utilization. Through its proprietary inference optimization technologies, SAIHEAT delivers high-quality, low-latency, and secure inference services, empowering users to deploy models into real-world applications faster in the AI era.

For more information on SAIHEAT, please visit: https://www.saiheat.com

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SOURCE SAIHEAT Limited