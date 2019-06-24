SARASOTA, Fla., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After being forced to give up traveling the world on bigger vessels such as the carbon fiber sailboat, the RIVOLTA 90, Piero Rivolta wanted a boat that recalls the golden age of sailing, but built with modern and light material for those who can appreciate the poetry of going by sea in style, to rediscover the beauty of their surroundings.

43' Winsome - Custom Sailboat by Rivolta Yachts. Sail a Piece of History-Winsome, a Custom Sailboat Built Specifically for the Owner of Rivolta Marine, Can Be Yours. The Rivolta name is synonymous with blending timeless Italian Design flair with modern construction techniques to create masterpieces of beauty, comfort and high performance. 43' Winsome - Rivolta Yachts

Rivolta Yachts built the 43' Winsome with a carbon fiber mast capable of carrying generously sized sails to enjoy the pleasure of speed. Powerful 75 HP Yanmar diesel engines will get you home on time when the winds cease. The vessel has twin rudders with a Solimar rack and pinion steering system and an ingenious hydraulic retractable keel system that allows you to access the waters of secluded coves and beautiful beaches, as well as under intercostal bridges. This performance oriented day boat has the classic beauty of low free board and an exotic sail plan – true state of the art construction.

Piero Rivolta is known to many as the world's youngest CEO of an automobile manufacturing company. Iso Rivolta automobiles have inspired countless love affairs—with the cars and with the driving, garnering fans across the globe. He took that same passion and applied it to his love of the sea to create impressive sailing vessels and maxi yachts. Rivolta's belief is that a sailing trip is comprised of three memorable moments: First, when you leave the dock for a specific destination. Second, when you are in the middle of the water and control your own destiny. Third, when you reach your ultimate destination.

If you want to control your destiny, Winsome is the sailboat for you. The goal of this vessel is purely to give you joy. Rivolta recalls many adventures on his voyages in the Atlantic Ocean, the Caribbean, the Gulf of Mexico and the Mediterranean. He even found inspiration on this boat, writing best-selling novels and books of poetry while tucked away at sea. More memories and adventures are ready to be made with a new owner—particularly in this prime time for planning summer getaways.

"She will give you a means of escaping your daily routine and filling your heart with joy—making you proud wherever you anchor. Winsome is high-tech, fast and capable of handling shallow water. I can no longer get around very well, so I am giving up my dream. I would like to find a new owner who can truly appreciate her, which is the most important aspect of this sale," said Piero Rivolta.

Inquire today about Winsome, a powerful sailboat. Call 941-723-1610

Click HERE for Winsome performance features:

https://masseyyacht.com/boats/2012-rivolta-vintage-43/

About Piero Rivolta:

Piero Rivolta is an award-winning poet and novelist devoted to exploring the depth and breadth of life. Possessed of an insatiable curiosity, a love of beauty, and a talent for creating, Piero has applied his sensibilities to not only being the author of eight books, but also to being a designer, developer, manufacturer, homebuilder, yacht builder and philanthropist. Iso Rivolta automobiles have inspired countless love affairs—with the cars, the driving, and fans across the globe. www.pierorivolta.com

CONTACT: Ed Massey

216875@email4pr.com

Tel: 941-723-1610

SOURCE Rivolta Group

Related Links

http://pierorivolta.com

