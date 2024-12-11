Sail Into 2025 with up to $1,000 Onboard Credit* and Over $4,500 in Value with "Always Azamara" Inclusions During Azamara's WAVE Season Offer

This WAVE season, travelers can explore Azamara's signature difference — immersive shore excursions, intimate small-ship exclusivity, and extended time in port to dive deeper into iconic and hidden destinations around the world

MIAMI, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Azamara – the small-ship cruise line renowned for Destination Immersion® and Extended Destination Days – is making a splash this WAVE season with up to $1,000 in onboard credit per stateroom on select 2025 sailings when booked between December 11, 2024, and February 28, 2025. Travelers can also enjoy over $4,500 in added value with "Always Azamara" inclusions, featuring complimentary room service, a wide selection of food and beverages (including beer, wine, and spirits), unlimited self-service laundry, and even gratuities — all included to make the journey seamless.

Save on immersive itineraries with late-night and overnight stays in destinations that inspire deeper connections and broaden global perspectives. Highlights of applicable sailings include but are not limited to:

13 Night Japan Intensive Voyage

Delve deep into the heart of ancient cultures and explore lesser-known ports with this Japan-intensive voyage. Enjoy extended stays, including a late night in Hiroshima. Discover the vibrant markets of Kochi, pay homage to history at Hiroshima's iconic Peace Memorial Park, and explore Kitakyushu's Kokura Castle. Wander through the art-filled gardens of Kanazawa, before concluding your journey in the dynamic metropolis of Tokyo, where tradition and modernity converge.

11 Night Gems of the Adriatic & Aegean Voyage

Embark on a journey through the picturesque cities of the Adriatic and Aegean seas, where history and natural beauty converge. Experience the idyllic charm of Chania, Greece, a destination offering both small-ship exclusivity and authentic Mediterranean allure. As the sun begins to set, travelers can make their way to Falassarna Beach, a hidden gem renowned for its tranquil ambiance and breathtaking views – perfectly situated to witness the sun dip into the sea.

12 Night Northern Cities Voyage

Set sail from Lisbon and explore the charm of Porto and Northern France before enjoying an overnight in Rotterdam, a vibrant Dutch city celebrated for its dynamic cultural scene, iconic museums, and captivating art. Sail onward through the Kiel Canal, accessible by Azamara's intimate small-ship size, and uncover the medieval beauty of Wismar and the picturesque seaside views of Helsingborg. Conclude your extraordinary voyage in colorful Copenhagen, a city where modern vibrancy meets historic charm. A journey of culture, history, and breathtaking destinations awaits!

This WAVE season, Azamara invites travelers to experience extraordinary one-of-a-kind opportunities that immerse guests in the heart of each destination. From exclusive and complimentary AzAmazing Evenings, where local culture comes to life, to late-night and overnight stays that allow for deeper exploration, every journey is designed to connect guests with authentic traditions and hidden gems. With access to smaller, less-traveled ports, Azamara takes travelers where other larger cruise lines can't, offering travelers experiences unlike any other.

About Azamara Cruises:

Azamara Cruises is a small-ship cruise line and leader in Destination Immersion® experiences. With a fleet of four intimate-style ships, Azamara Journey®, Azamara Quest®, Azamara Pursuit®, and Azamara Onward®, the cruise line allows travelers to reach marquee ports around the world and dock in smaller, hidden gem destinations. Azamara Cruises is committed to creating immersive experiences for guests through Extended Destination Days (10 or more hours in port) for a more meaningful travel experience. Through their deep understanding of hospitality and commitment to delivering exceptional service, guests can experience an intimate hotel at sea. Through Always Azamara guests can know what's always included: a variety of dining venues plus room service, drinks including beer, wine and spirits all day and night, tips & gratuities, exclusive cultural events, and unlimited self-service laundry; and what is always expected when sailing with Azamara Cruises; no hassle, no crowds, unique & iconic destinations, overnights, and Extended Destination Days. Additionally, guests can also take advantage of exclusive loyalty membership benefits through the Azamara Circle Program. For more information visit www.azamara.com.

