SAIL partners with PayBright to add Buy Now, Pay Later at checkout

The in-demand Canadian outdoor retailer has partnered with PayBright to offer Canadian customers a flexible buy now, pay later option when they shop online.

are now able to shop outdoor clothing, shoes, bags, and equipment today, and pay later in four easy, interest-free installments. SAIL joins a growing list of popular retail brands now offering PayBright's flexible Pay in 4 payment plan to Canadian consumers this year.

TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - SAIL , one of Canada's biggest retailers of outdoor equipment and essentials for hiking, camping, fishing, and hunting, today announced its partnership with PayBright , Canada's leading provider of installment payment plans.

This new partnership gives SAIL's online customers the option to buy now and pay later by selecting PayBright as their preferred payment method when they reach checkout on sail.ca . The popular outdoor retailer offers PayBright's interest-free Pay in 4 plan, wherein customers can shop for their essential outdoor clothing, shoes, bags, and equipment today, while paying over time in four equal, biweekly installments. For the moment, PayBright is not available for in-store purchases.

Buy now, pay later plans are growing in popularity among Canadians seeking more financial flexibility and an alternative to traditional credit card purchases when shopping either in-store or online. To meet this demand , PayBright offers several plans including Pay in 4 for smaller purchases, and Pay Monthly for larger-ticket items.

"Everyone has a happy place. Whether it's your favorite camping spot, fishing pond or hunting cache, this happy place makes us feel connected. Human Happy," said Nicolas Gaudreau, Vice-President, Marketing. "At SAIL, our goal is to equip Canadians to enjoy their happy place. And now, we are making it even easier by providing payment flexibility on sail.ca."

"PayBright is thrilled to partner with SAIL and provide its Canadian customers with a flexible payment alternative that boosts the customer experience," says Wayne Pommen, President and CEO, PayBright. "Our interest-free payment plan offers shoppers increased flexibility, in a way that is simple, understandable, and transparent. We are excited to welcome SAIL to our growing list of merchants offering Pay in 4 to Canadian customers who want and expect a pay-later option when they shop."

PayBright was the first integrated installment payment solution for e-commerce, in-app, and in-store sales in Canada, providing a unified omnichannel experience. Unlike other installment payment options, PayBright does not require consumers to sign up for a credit card and does not charge hidden fees, retroactive interest, or revolving interest charges. Consumers can learn more here .

About PayBright

PayBright is Canada's leading provider of installment payment plans for e-commerce and in-store purchases. Through partnerships with over 7,000 domestic and international retailers, PayBright allows Canadian consumers to buy now and pay later in a quick and easy experience. PayBright is fully integrated with leading retail partners including Sephora, Groupe Dynamite, Steve Madden, Samsung, and Endy. PayBright's installment plans range from 4 biweekly payments for smaller purchases up to 60 months for larger purchases, with interest rates as low as 0%. Headquartered in Toronto, PayBright has provided Canadians with over $2 billion in spending power since its inception. For more information, visit www.paybright.com .

About SAIL Outdoors Inc.

A Québec company founded over 40 years ago, SAIL Outdoors Inc. operates superstores dedicated to clothing, sporting goods, outdoor, camping, hunting and fishing in Québec and Ontario. Its head office is located in Laval.

