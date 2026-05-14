Saile Raises $2.2M Oversubscribed Pre-Seed Round Led by Matchstick Ventures to Address Structural Gaps in Healthcare Staffing and Credentialing

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Saile, a physician-founded workforce platform designed to eliminate the friction between healthcare organizations and the clinicians who power them, today announced a $2.2 million oversubscribed pre-seed round led by Matchstick Ventures. Headwater Ventures also participated in the round. The company is simultaneously coming out of stealth with more than 5,000 physicians on the platform and a growing roster of healthcare facility partners across telemedicine, per diem, locums, consulting, and ambulatory centers.

Over the past six months, Saile has seen 100% provider volume growth. This growth has been entirely organic, alongside more than 1,000 unique job posts and 1,000+ provider engagements each week, signaling strong marketplace traction from both clinicians and facilities.

Facilities across the country are paying staffing agencies large sums to fly in temporary physicians, while qualified, vetted doctors who live down the street sit on the sidelines - not because they don't want to work, but because the paperwork won't let them. Hospitals routinely spend tens of thousands of dollars just to find a physician, and once they do, the work is far from over. Verification, background checks, and credentialing get handed off to an entirely separate company, triggering a months-long back-and-forth between staffing agencies, credentialing firms, and internal admin teams before a doctor can see a single patient. The result is a system where facilities accumulate vendor after vendor just to fill a single role, and physicians face the same exhausting onboarding gauntlet every time they move to a new opportunity. Saile was built specifically to eliminate that relay race, by owning the entire journey from sourcing to credentialed and ready to work, so facilities stop juggling vendors and physicians stop starting from scratch.

The average physician is re-credentialed from scratch every time they move between employers, facilities, or care settings, a process that can take months. Facilities pay agency markups to bridge the gap. The result is that physicians burn out on the bureaucracy and patients wait.

Saile was built to end that loop.

"Most people assume the issue in healthcare staffing is a lack of doctors, but what we've seen is something different. There's a large, underutilized workforce that simply can't move between systems efficiently," said Dr. Marc Ayoub, Co-Founder of Saile, Neurocritical care physician and Assistant Professor at the Donald & Barbara Zucker School of Medicine. "We're building the infrastructure that sits in between, so a physician who is already vetted in one system doesn't have to start from zero every time they want to work somewhere new."

Saile gives physicians a universal credential passport, a continuously updated, portable vault of verified credentials that travels with them across opportunities - whether that's an inpatient locums position, a telemedicine consulting shift, or both on the same day. One profile moves seamlessly across gig verticals, giving clinicians the flexibility and autonomy to work on their terms. Facilities tap directly into this pre-vetted pool without recruiter middlemen, agency markups, or redundant onboarding stacks. The platform also handles payment consolidation for clinicians, allowing physicians to receive compensation for shifts worked across contract types, from per diem to locums to telemedicine, directly through Saile. Rather than navigating separate payment relationships across multiple facilities or engagements, clinicians can manage their shifts and get paid through a single platform.

Under the hood, Saile runs five modular AI agents that automate what currently takes months of manual coordination: Recruit, Onboard, Credential, Staffing, Compliance.

"Saile is tackling a deeply embedded inefficiency in healthcare that has gone largely unchanged for decades," said Ryan Broshar, Partner at Matchstick Ventures. "What Marc and Taylor are building isn't a new staffing agency, it's the infrastructure layer beneath every staffing decision in healthcare."

The team recently welcomed Janna Karwaski, a seasoned healthcare tech operator to help scale the platform's growing network of physicians and hospital partners.

Saile is currently operating across a diverse range of healthcare environments - including ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care clinics, telemedicine platforms, AI training labs, and acute care hospitals - through flexible engagement models such as per diem staffing, locum tenens, and specialized consulting. The company will use the pre-seed funding to expand its AI agent infrastructure, grow marketplace capabilities, and deepen integrations with healthcare technology platforms.

ABOUT:

Saile is a physician–founded healthcare staffing and credentialing platform built around a simple idea: if facilities want clinicians, and clinicians want to work more, it shouldn't be this hard for them to find each other. Saile turns that broken process into a universal credential passport: clinicians maintain one secure, portable credential vault that travels with them across opportunities, while facilities tap directly into a pre–vetted pool of local and regional talent without recruiter middlemen, agency markups, or redundant onboarding. Co–founded by neurocritical care physician Marc Ayoub, MD, and Founding Engineer at Cedar, Saile is headquartered in New York City and is redefining how clinicians and healthcare facilities staff care.

To learn more about Saile visit: https://saileapp.com/

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ludington Media on behalf of Saile

[email protected]

551 795 5950

New York, NY

www.ludingtonmedia.com

SOURCE Saile