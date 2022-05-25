Saileela Venkatesan, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saileela Venkatesan, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Pinnacle Pediatrician in the Medical field and in acknowledgment of her work as the Owner of Bayside Pediatrics.

With over 52 years in medical practice, Saileela Venkatesan, MD, is a respected Pediatrician in Virginia Beach, VA. She has provided high-quality patient care at Bayside Pediatrics for 36 years.

Saileela Venkatesan

Dr. Venkatesan first earned her MBBS degree from Mysore Medical College in India in 1969. She then relocated to the United States, completing an internship at Prince George's Hospital Center Foundation in 1971. The doctor then completed a residency in Pediatrics at D.C. General Hospital in Washington D.C. in 1974. As a result of her education and training, she is a board-certified Pediatrician.

For over three decades, Dr. Venkatesan has provided patient healthcare at 4501 N. Withduck Road, Suite A, in Virginia Beach, VA. She and her team of physicians see patients from newborns through age 18. Dr. Venkatesan examines her patients, evaluates their developmental stage, and provides immunizations on the recommended schedule for each age group. She gives school exams, sports health physicals, well visits, and emergency visits.

Bayside Pediatrics' motto is "Compassionate Care for Children." Dr. Venkatesan loves her work and prioritizes spending time with her patients and their families to ensure they understand the treatments and all instructions for care. In addition, she takes a special interest in asthma and ADHD treatments.

As the Owner of Bayside Pediatrics, Dr. Venkatesan treats the children of Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Chesapeake, VA. She treats common and complex childhood health issues, such as strep throat, whooping cough, flu, ear infections, conjunctivitis, tonsilitis, bronchitis, abdominal pains, and much more. She encourages all her patients to remain on an immunization/vaccination schedule and visit the doctor every six months to one year, depending on the child's age.She is a distinguished Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics and a member of the American Association of Physicians of India.

When she isn't working, she enjoys spending time with her son. She is a member of the Hindu Temple of Hampton Roads and an active volunteer at medical events, where she provides COVID-19 vaccinations and medical screenings.

She would like to dedicate this honorable recognition In Loving Memory of her Mother, Amruthamma, and her late husband of 55 years, Ranjanatham Venkatesan, MD, a Nephrologist.

