Sailes Raises $5.1 Million Series A to Multiply Enterprise Sales Reps with Their Own AI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. and NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sailes, the AI startup that developed its patent-pending Sailebots to automate all points in the prospecting lifecycle, today announced the close of a $5.1 million Series A funding round led by Lewis & Clark Ventures. The round was supported with investments from Acronym Venture Capital and Tenzing Capital, plus follow-on investment from existing investors KCRise Fund and Valor Ventures. The round brings the company's total funding to $6.6 million.

Globally compliant and deployed in multiple languages, Sailes' proprietary AI technology eliminates repetitive, manual tasks in favor of high-value, high-return sales activities. The first and only known company to automate all prospecting for enterprises, Sailes built and trained its own sales-focused AI model to replace up to a dozen different prospecting point solutions—including for research, discovery, data validation, content generation, marketing automation, follow-up prompts, and sales/revenue intelligence. Beyond "enablement," Sailebots use proprietary standalone infrastructure to multiply enterprise sales reps with their own personalized AI as a single product to complete all activities. Reflecting the unique personality of the user, Sailebots give saleshumans the time to focus on the most meaningful activities they've prepared for their whole career: closing deals.

"Everyone is focused on getting AI in the hands of salespeople—and we've been doing our part to make that happen since 2019. However, our larger vision is a world where technology creates the space for us all to be more human," said Nick Smith, CEO and Founder of Sailes. "We'll give salespeople their own AI, that they control, and that prospects the same way they do, to deliver them unlimited labor, revenue opportunities, and possibilities. We've created a fork in the road between solutions that 'enable,' and Sailebots that do your work for you, as you, so you can spend more time selling, and more time living."

Sailes has set the blueprint for a new era of capital-efficient startups, combining the efficacy of its own Sailebot® technology with the fuel of significant Fortune 500 adoption across commercial sectors including real estate, heavy equipment, financial services, environmental, social, and corporate governance, and manufacturing, to drive yearly triple-digit revenue growth since its inception. The company deliberately pursued a strategic cash investment to help it more quickly scale its AI and machine learning talent, as well as to grow the company's footprint in New York City.

The company's latest innovation, Starboard™, provides an immersive user experience where enterprise sales teams can manage and deploy a "fleet" of Sailebots. This offering allows reps to onboard, instruct, deploy, and train their own AI, giving companies the control they need and the power of four sales development representatives in every Sailebot®. As new data and insights are uncovered, they're shared with sales teams to help them become even more effective.

"From the early stages of our diligence process, it was apparent that Sailes was the first mover in using AI to fully automate the lead gen and prospecting activities for enterprise sales teams," said Michael Rockhold, Principal at Lewis & Clark Ventures. "With so much buzz around AI, it was incredibly validating to hear customers rave about the actual value, in terms of both sales pipeline creation and labor efficiency, the platform provides. As evidenced by their tremendous growth and marquee customer logos, Sailes is experiencing a strong pull from the market. Additionally, Nick and team embody all of the characteristics we look for when backing early-stage founders. We couldn't be more excited to partner with the business."

